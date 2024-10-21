The 'Las Vegas Of Asia' Is A Bustling Chinese City With Portuguese Culture And Architecture

Located on a tiny peninsula and island situated between three estuaries emptying into the South China Sea, Macao is a tiny Special Administrative Region (SAR) of China and one of the most densely populated cities in the world. The Macao peninsula, once a sleepy fishing village, was a port city along the Silk Road in ancient times. It became increasingly important for trade in the 16th century when Portuguese merchants, explorers, and missionaries began to settle there, eventually negotiating with the Chinese for administrative control of the peninsula and the Macao islands of Taipa and Coloane. Macao's international importance faded when the British took control of nearby Hong Kong, but the thriving East-West culture that was born there continued to flourish.

Advertisement

In 1999, Portugal ceded control of the city to China. They left behind colorful blue and yellow European buildings, the remains of a Catholic and Christian culture found nowhere else in China, and a casino industry that had been supplying Chinese mainlanders with a favorite vice for hundreds of years. The gambling industry was formally legalized by the Portuguese in 1847, and again by the Chinese government in 2002, when they granted the first casino licenses to the massive hotel-resort casinos of the Cotai Strip. Cotai, a modern addition to Macao, is a neighborhood consisting entirely of a reclaimed land mass that connects the ancient islands of Taipa and Coloane.

Today, the massive gambling industry –- which, by 2020, was bringing in three times the revenue of Las Vegas –- is the bright, artificial flavoring that overshadows the more simple pleasures of the original Chinese cultural landmarks that attracted the Portuguese. Even if you've been to the best Chinatowns in America, nothing can prepare you for the "real" Macao, which is still all over the peninsula and island. It's widely accessible, culturally unique, and just waiting to be explored.

Advertisement