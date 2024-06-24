The Seemingly Polite Invitation You Should Turn Down While Visiting China

Part of the reason many of us travel to other cities and countries is to make connections with new people. Meeting someone who was brought up in a different culture and has had different experiences is a wonderful thing. However, people are people, and sometimes their motivations aren't positive. It can happen anyplace in the world, but when we're out of our comfort zone, we might be less likely to spot a scam. There is one that sometimes happens in China that you should be aware of, which is known as the tea scam or teahouse scam. This is when a friendly person comes up to you to chat, and offers to take you to a tea tasting. Once you've consumed the tea, you're overcharged by a lot of money and stuck with the bill.

There are several ways this scam can go, and a few variations to look out for when you're visiting this beautiful country. If you know the forms it can take before you visit, you're less likely to be taken in by the tea scam. Here's what you need to know about the seemingly polite invitation you should turn down while visiting China.