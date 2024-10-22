One Of America's Longest Cable-Stay Bridges Boasts The Most Breathtaking Views Of Charleston

While there are many boat tours within the area, Viator's Charleston Harbor Luxury Dinner Cruise is an enticing choice. You'll get a three-course meal and access to a full-service bar as the Spirit of Carolina takes you by Fort Sumter, the Battery, and the Ravenel Bridge. Prices start at around $88 per person, although it is more expensive on the weekends. This cruise is a luxurious way to unwind on the water while watching the sunset and listening to live music. The jaunt runs for just 2.5 hours, so you won't have to worry about what to pack for a cruise.

After seeing the structure from afar, you can take a post-dinner stroll along the bridge's walkway. It is home to eight lanes of traffic, but you'll find a protected pedestrian path called Wonders Way on the southern border. Open to walkers, runners, and cyclists, it's a free way to soak in the views and walk the 2.7 miles from Mount Pleasant to downtown Charleston.

If you'd rather stick to the seas, those interested in seeing dolphins during their stay should check out the Afternoon Schooner Sightseeing Dolphin Cruise from Viator. Even if you don't spot any bottlenose dolphins, you'll still have stunning views of the Charleston Harbor and Cooper River Bridge in the background.