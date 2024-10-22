One Of America's Longest Cable-Stay Bridges Boasts The Most Breathtaking Views Of Charleston
There's plenty to see and do in the romantic city of Charleston, as many visitors head to the pristine beaches of Sullivan's Island or enjoy the restaurants and boutiques that line the cobblestone streets of downtown. But no trip to the Holy City is complete without venturing across the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge — one of the longest cable-stay bridges in the United States. Commonly referred to as the Cooper River Bridge, it stretches across the river to connect Charleston with the neighboring town of Mount Pleasant, providing travelers with some breathtaking views. While you won't find a secret beachside campground like the one underneath the Golden Gate Bridge, this engineering marvel is an unmissable destination in Charleston County.
Opened in 2005 and running 1,546 feet across the Cooper River, this bridge grants you unobstructed views over Charleston Harbor and the Atlantic Ocean. Flanking the harbor to the west is downtown Charleston's skyline, which is particularly striking during sunrise or sunset. To the east, you'll see the USS Yorktown aircraft carrier, permanently docked at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant since 1975. However, to gain a unique perspective, you can pass underneath the bridge while enjoying dinner and live music on a cruise with Viator.
Enjoying the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge from the water
While there are many boat tours within the area, Viator's Charleston Harbor Luxury Dinner Cruise is an enticing choice. You'll get a three-course meal and access to a full-service bar as the Spirit of Carolina takes you by Fort Sumter, the Battery, and the Ravenel Bridge. Prices start at around $88 per person, although it is more expensive on the weekends. This cruise is a luxurious way to unwind on the water while watching the sunset and listening to live music. The jaunt runs for just 2.5 hours, so you won't have to worry about what to pack for a cruise.
After seeing the structure from afar, you can take a post-dinner stroll along the bridge's walkway. It is home to eight lanes of traffic, but you'll find a protected pedestrian path called Wonders Way on the southern border. Open to walkers, runners, and cyclists, it's a free way to soak in the views and walk the 2.7 miles from Mount Pleasant to downtown Charleston.
If you'd rather stick to the seas, those interested in seeing dolphins during their stay should check out the Afternoon Schooner Sightseeing Dolphin Cruise from Viator. Even if you don't spot any bottlenose dolphins, you'll still have stunning views of the Charleston Harbor and Cooper River Bridge in the background.