Award-Winning Eateries And Pristine Beaches Make This South Carolina Island The Ultimate Escape
Sullivan's Island, one of South Carolina's most beloved barrier islands, is located just a 10-mile drive from Charleston, making it the perfect destination for a day trip from the city. Here, long afternoons can be spent lounging on the island's 2.5 miles of beachfront, savoring fresh seafood at one of the top restaurants, exploring the historic sites, and hiking through maritime forest. Settled by the British in the 17th century, Sullivan's Island is part of many chapters of early American history, from the island's role as a quarantine stop for ships during the slave trade to its military fort used during the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. Due to the number of historic structures that can be found here, Sullivan's Island Historic District is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Today, the idyllic island is home to full- and part-time residents who enjoy its quiet and slow-paced way of life. Although there are vacation rentals, there are no hotels on the island itself. While the summers can be sweltering, the winters are mild, making it a great year-round retreat from Charleston. Beach lovers, history buffs, foodies, and hikers find activities and respite aplenty on Sullivan's soothing shores.
Where to eat on Sullivan's Island
Despite its small size, Sullivan's Island takes cuisine very seriously and boasts a number of excellent eateries. Most of the restaurants are concentrated on Middle Street, the main street that cuts through the island, just three blocks from the beach. While you can certainly stop by one of these restaurants after a long beach day, they do tend to get busy, so it can be helpful to make reservations in advance.
The Obstinate Daughter serves sophisticated Southern cuisine with Mediterranean accents by a James Beard-nominated chef in an airy, nautical-inspired space; it won the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence in 2024. A block away is Home Team BBQ, which has been voted Charleston's best barbecue and is beloved for its heaping platters of ribs and pulled pork. Sullivan's Fish Camp, a convivial and chic seafood restaurant that opened in 1988, highlights fresh catches seasoned with local ingredients. There's even a takeaway window if you want to pack their swordfish tacos or daily oysters for a beach picnic.
A bit of Sullivan's Island history is found at Poe's Tavern, which is an homage to poet Edgar Allan Poe, who was stationed at Fort Moultrie from 1827 to 1828, when he was 18. The hearty menu ranges from quesadillas to burgers, with titles nodding to Poe's poems. Tables are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
What to do on Sullivan's Island
Sullivan's Island's most spectacular draw is its two and a half miles of sandy beach that fronts the Atlantic Ocean. For all the necessary beach equipment rentals, stop by Sealand Adventure Sports in town. There, you can get umbrellas and beach chairs for a relaxing beach day or rent beach cruisers, e-bikes, paddleboards, and surfboards for more athletic pursuits. Kitesurfing has also become popular on Sullivan's Island, and Seaboard runs a kiteschool that starts at $300 for a three-hour lesson.
Another top landmark to visit is Fort Moultrie, which is now a National Historical Park. Although the first two iterations of the fort deteriorated and were damaged, the third fort, built in the early 19th century out of brick, was later modernized and has been well preserved. The grounds are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, except certain holidays.
To further explore Sullivan's Island's unique ecosystem, take a walk along the Sullivan's Island Nature Trail, a half-mile-long path that runs through the island's maritime forest to the beach and affords excellent birdwatching opportunities.