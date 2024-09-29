Award-Winning Eateries And Pristine Beaches Make This South Carolina Island The Ultimate Escape

Despite its small size, Sullivan's Island takes cuisine very seriously and boasts a number of excellent eateries. Most of the restaurants are concentrated on Middle Street, the main street that cuts through the island, just three blocks from the beach. While you can certainly stop by one of these restaurants after a long beach day, they do tend to get busy, so it can be helpful to make reservations in advance.



Advertisement

The Obstinate Daughter serves sophisticated Southern cuisine with Mediterranean accents by a James Beard-nominated chef in an airy, nautical-inspired space; it won the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence in 2024. A block away is Home Team BBQ, which has been voted Charleston's best barbecue and is beloved for its heaping platters of ribs and pulled pork. Sullivan's Fish Camp, a convivial and chic seafood restaurant that opened in 1988, highlights fresh catches seasoned with local ingredients. There's even a takeaway window if you want to pack their swordfish tacos or daily oysters for a beach picnic.

A bit of Sullivan's Island history is found at Poe's Tavern, which is an homage to poet Edgar Allan Poe, who was stationed at Fort Moultrie from 1827 to 1828, when he was 18. The hearty menu ranges from quesadillas to burgers, with titles nodding to Poe's poems. Tables are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Advertisement