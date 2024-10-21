5 Rooftop Bars In Rome With The Most Breathtaking Views
Rome is undeniably one of the world's most captivating destinations, brimming with cultural and historical significance and offering views that are nothing short of extraordinary. What better way to soak in the city's charm than from one of its many rooftop bars, where you can enjoy exquisite refreshments and gourmet bites while taking in panoramic scenes? While the city is home to countless rooftop venues, only a select few provide the kind of breathtaking vistas that make you feel like you're on top of the world. As you stroll through its picturesque cobblestone streets, make time to unwind at one of these stunning rooftop bars, where you can sip, relax, and marvel at the unforgettable views of Rome's most iconic sights.
Renowned for its rich history, Rome is a treasure trove of iconic landmarks, including the Colosseum, St. Peter's Basilica, and the Roman Forum. Known as the "Eternal City," ancient Romans believed Rome would endure forever, a testament to its lasting influence. Beyond its historical allure, Rome is also one of the world's most significant religious destinations, drawing millions of visitors to the Vatican and St. Peter's Square each year. Before your visit, you should familiarize yourself with some essential Italian words and phrases to make your experience even more enjoyable, and if you plan to chat with locals while enjoying the rooftop views, be sure to brush up on some unspoken etiquette rules to ensure your conversations go smoothly.
Aroma Restaurant
For those seeking the most breathtaking view in all of Rome, Aroma Restaurant is the ultimate destination. Celebrated as one of the city's most romantic dining experiences, this Michelin-starred gem features an unrivaled, close-up vantage point of the iconic Colosseum. Perched atop the luxurious 5-star Hotel Palazzo Manfredi, the restaurant is helmed by Roman-born Chef Giuseppe Di Iorio who crafts a gourmet menu that complements an extensive selection of fine wines and crafted cocktails. The terrace, with its retractable roof and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, ensures that diners can enjoy this enchanting atmosphere year-round. Reservations are highly recommended, as this exclusive spot is a sought-after haven for those who wish to pair their meal with one of the most awe-inspiring views Rome has to offer.
One TripAdvisor reviewer referred to her experience as a "dream come true," saying, "The breathtaking views of the Colosseum from our table were bucket-list-worthy and made the entire evening feel surreal." Such high praise only adds to Aroma's well-deserved reputation as a must-visit dining destination in the Eternal City.
Oro Bistrot
Perched atop the Hotel NH Collection Roma Fori Imperiali, Oro Bistrot offers sweeping, unobstructed views of some of Rome's most iconic landmarks, including the Altar of the Fatherland, Trajan Forum, and the Roman Forum. Under the expert guidance of renowned Sicilian chef Natale Giunta, the restaurant showcases his culinary heritage through a refined menu available for both lunch and dinner. Complementing the dining experience is an outdoor lounge bar, which boasts a generous selection of cocktails, wines, and distinctive small plates, all enjoyed in a chic, sophisticated setting. While reservations aren't mandatory, they are highly recommended to ensure your spot at this stylish rooftop oasis, where exceptional flavors meet equally stunning views.
Oro Bistrot was also recipient of one of TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards 2024, an honor given to accommodations, attractions, and restaurants that consistently earn great reviews and are ranked within the top 10% of properties on TripAdvisor. One of its most recent reviews describes it as the "best view in Rome," with the reviewer sharing that they enjoyed their experience so much, they actually went twice. With accolades like these, it's no wonder Oro Bistrot continues to captivate both locals and visitors alike.
Roof Garden Restaurant
For a truly unforgettable lunch with a privileged view of the Roman Forum, the Roof Garden Restaurant at Hotel Forum is an absolute must-visit. This iconic rooftop venue has played host to many distinguished guests, including Jackie Kennedy and the Dalai Lama, adding to its timeless allure. Open year-round, the restaurant's terrace is thoughtfully covered to ensure a comfortable dining experience in any season. Under the skillful direction of Chef Enzo Passanisi, the menu offers a delightful fusion of international and Italian cuisine, creating the perfect setting for a romantic evening beneath twinkling lights. Open daily for dinner, and for lunch on Fridays and weekends, reservations are highly recommended due to the restaurant's intimate seating and high demand.
The Roof Garden Restaurant is also listed among TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards 2024, recognized for its delicious food, cocktails, and breathtaking views. One reviewer described it as the "perfect last dinner in Rome," praising the food and service, with the stunning view being a particular highlight. It's easy to see why this rooftop gem continues to be a favorite for those seeking an elegant and memorable dining experience in the heart of Rome.
NOTOS Rooftop
NOTOS Rooftop, nestled on the fifth floor of Six Senses Rome, offers a serene garden escape surrounded by lush Mediterranean plants and breathtaking 360-degree views. From this tranquil perch, guests can enjoy captivating sights such as San Marcello al Corso Church and the Montecitorio Bell Tower, all while indulging in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and expertly crafted cocktails. The relaxed atmosphere, enhanced by live music, makes it an ideal spot to unwind and take in the city's charm. Open from 6 p.m. to midnight, with a special Sunday lunch from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., NOTOS provides the perfect blend of sophistication and relaxation. While walk-ins are welcome, reservations are recommended to ensure you don't miss out on this rooftop retreat.
A TripAdvisor reviewer described their visit as a "great dining experience," noting that they highly recommend the food and service. According to the reviewer, the staff are friendly and go out of their way to provide outstanding service, adding to the overall appeal of this rooftop gem.
Les Étoiles Roof Garden
Les Étoiles Roof Garden, perched atop the Atlante Star Hotel, boasts one of Rome's most iconic 360-degree panoramic views, offering an exclusive glimpse of Vatican City and the majestic St. Peter's Basilica. While the hotel's fine dining restaurant is indoors, it's the outdoor rooftop bar and café where the magic truly unfolds. Guests can sip on classic cocktails, savor Italian wines, or indulge in signature drinks like the Les Étoiles Spritz, Vatican View, or St. Peter's Martini. Open until 1 a.m., this rooftop haven is the perfect spot to end your night, basking in the city's enchanting skyline.
A recent TripAdvisor review described it as "a place to remember," praising the great food, stunning view, and excellent service. The reviewer also shared a heartwarming experience, noting that the restaurant went above and beyond to accommodate a special request to surprise her mom with a handwritten note on the table. This attention to detail only enhances the charm and personalized service that Les Étoiles Roof Garden is known for.
Rome's rooftop bars offer an unparalleled opportunity to immerse yourself in the city's timeless beauty while indulging in world-class cuisine and drinks. Whether you're gazing over the Colosseum, Vatican City, or the Roman Forum, these venues provide the ultimate blend of history, romance, and relaxation. But before you embark on your adventure, be sure to explore these essential hacks to make the most of your trip to Italy. The next time you find yourself in the Eternal City, elevate your experience by visiting one of these unforgettable rooftop spots for a truly breathtaking view.