Unspoken Etiquette Rules To Know Before Striking Up A Conversation With Locals In Italy

You've practiced your basic Italian phrases, and you're off to Italy! It's a wonderful thing to learn a bit of the language spoken at your vacation destination. However, language barriers aren't the only thing that can make being in another country feel, well, foreign. Sometimes, there are etiquette rules that you may not know about, or customs that are different from what you're used to in America. That's only to be expected.

Advertisement

Still, you're looking to bust common myths about Italy and see it all for yourself. You probably want to try out some of your newfound Italian skills and see if they hold up in conversation. Maybe you found someone who noticed you're American and wants to practice their English with you. Italians are often friendly, and it's easy to get caught up in the moment with your new friends or acquaintances.

When you do, you might accidentally use the wrong hand gesture or bring up a controversial topic. We've got some of the unspoken etiquette rules you should know before striking up a conversation in Italy with a stranger, and some more if that stranger becomes a friend and invites you over.