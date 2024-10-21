The Gorgeous New England City That's One Of The Best Foodie Destinations In America

First and foremost, you must try some fresh seafood while you're in Portland. Good areas to find it are the West End, Bayside, and Old Port. Lobsters, oysters, and clam chowder are hallmarks of the foodie scene. For lobster, there's Luke's Lobster or the Highroller Lobster Company. For oysters, try the Maine Oyster Company, which sells its food fresh from the harbor.

Outside of seafood, Portland is also known for its diverse selection of international cuisines. You can indulge in Italian favorites at Tipo Restaurant, next to Back Cove, or you can take a culinary trip to Thailand at Boda, in the restaurant-dense West End. For modern takes on traditional Asian dishes created by award-winning chefs, go to The Honey Paw. In Portland, your taste buds can travel across continents within the span of a couple of blocks.

Finally, as mentioned, Portland has some of the best breakfast spots in Maine. Some highlights include Hot Suppa, for fried Southern comfort food; Becky's Diner, a local institution on the waterfront; and Bayside American Cafe, a brunch-lover's paradise. Less than 20 miles south is another city in Maine with some of the state's best beaches and food. For those wanting beaches and food outside of the cities, ferry over to Maine's easily accessible Chebeague Island.

