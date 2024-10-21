The Gorgeous New England City That's One Of The Best Foodie Destinations In America
When it comes to chic New England states, most people look to places like New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. However, sitting at the top of the map, Maine is fast becoming a thriving tourist destination, complete with top attractions (like this secluded New England island) and resorts. But if you're planning a trip to Maine, one of the top reasons to visit is the food. Yes, everyone knows Maine is the best place for freshly caught lobster, but the state is also home to numerous world-class restaurants.
Portland, Maine, is one such hub for both restauranteurs and foodies alike. However, Portland's status as gourmand haven hasn't happened overnight. If you've been paying attention to this city, you'll know that it's been a place of great restaurants for years. So, loosen your belt and put on your lobster bib. Let's dine in style the Mainer way.
Why Portland, Maine, has become such a foodie destination
As the most populated city in Maine, it makes sense that Portland has cultivated a sense of style and diverse interests. Part of the reason for Portland's popularity is its convenience, situated on the southern edge of Maine, making it easier for East Coast residents to go there (more so than cities in the north like Chester or Bangor). Situated on a peninsula surrounded by islands, the city has a cosmopolitan vibe that attracts all kinds of people.
Portland's initial foray into the foodie spotlight really happened in 2009 when it was featured as the "Foodiest Small Town in America" by Bon Appétit magazine. At the time, the magazine highlighted the city's fresh, abundant seafood but admitted that Portland wowed them with artisanal bakeries, delicious local beers, and a breakfast second to none. The publication then crowned Portland, Maine, as the "Best Restaurant City in 2018," thanks to some of the incredible businesses cropping up. Now, other outlets are singing Portland's praises, cementing its status as a veritable Graceland for food lovers of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds. The sheer diversity and quality of the food has everyone buzzing.
Food to try when visiting Portland, Maine
First and foremost, you must try some fresh seafood while you're in Portland. Good areas to find it are the West End, Bayside, and Old Port. Lobsters, oysters, and clam chowder are hallmarks of the foodie scene. For lobster, there's Luke's Lobster or the Highroller Lobster Company. For oysters, try the Maine Oyster Company, which sells its food fresh from the harbor.
Outside of seafood, Portland is also known for its diverse selection of international cuisines. You can indulge in Italian favorites at Tipo Restaurant, next to Back Cove, or you can take a culinary trip to Thailand at Boda, in the restaurant-dense West End. For modern takes on traditional Asian dishes created by award-winning chefs, go to The Honey Paw. In Portland, your taste buds can travel across continents within the span of a couple of blocks.
Finally, as mentioned, Portland has some of the best breakfast spots in Maine. Some highlights include Hot Suppa, for fried Southern comfort food; Becky's Diner, a local institution on the waterfront; and Bayside American Cafe, a brunch-lover's paradise. Less than 20 miles south is another city in Maine with some of the state's best beaches and food. For those wanting beaches and food outside of the cities, ferry over to Maine's easily accessible Chebeague Island.