Find Your Own Slice Of Serenity On This Pristine Secluded Island In Maine
If you had to guess where one of the best states to take an island vacation would be, which state would come to mind first? For most people, Hawaii, Florida, and California (with breathtakingly beautiful Catalina Island) would all be at the top of the list.
But what if we told you Maine has one of the best secluded islands in the United States? In fact, Maine is full of hidden treasures, from the quaint under-the-radar town of Camden to the old-school charm of Bangor. However, our focus is on Isle au Haut, a French name that translates to "High Island" in English. In case you're wondering, the correct pronunciation is "eye-la-HO," although most Mainers don't call it that. Instead, they just call it "The Island" or "High Island."
Nestled among Maine's many offshore islands, Isle au Haut is a quiet, comforting paradise. The only way to reach this place, spanning just 12 miles, is by boat, giving it an otherworldly, somewhat mysterious vibe. The boat is only accessible in the town of Stonington, Maine, with Isle au Haut Boat Services, and boarding the boat is a "first-come, first-serve" affair. So, if you're looking for a vacation that's off the beaten path (or you want to visit New England's only national park), Isle au Haut is definitely an excellent choice.
What you need to know about Isle au Haut
As small towns go, Isle au Haut is about as small as it gets. The all-year residential population is just 54 people, so if you happen to visit off-season, you'll have plenty of space to stretch your legs and enjoy the scenery. During the summer, though, the population swells to over 250. Most visitors come to Acadia National Park for hiking and camping. The mail boat does venture to a place called Duck Harbor (which is inside Acadia) on the south side of the island during the summer, from May to October.
With such a small local population, there's only one road that goes around the entire island, which is barely visible on Google Maps. Officially, the speed limit is 20 mph on the paved portion, but most residents drive even slower than that. But, given that the words "hustle" and "bustle" have virtually no meaning here, there's no reason to speed. In fact, you can't even bring your car to the island, as the Isle au Haut Boat Service is technically a "mail boat" and not a proper ferry.
Most of the island's infrastructure is situated in its northern section, where there's a channel between Isle au Haut and nearby Kimball Island. Speaking of Kimball Island, if you're really trying to "rough it" and avoid civilization for a few days, you'll want to rent a boat or canoe and paddle over to its relatively untouched wilderness.
What to do on Isle au Haut
Once you set foot on High Island, you can practically kiss modern amenities, including cellphone coverage, goodbye. While the island has cell service, it's spotty and unreliable, especially when you're traversing the wilder parts of the area, such as the postcard-worthy Acadia National Park. Since this park encompasses almost half the island, you almost have to visit it if you're planning on spending more than a day here. The admission fee is $20 to $35.
Since you can't bring your car, how will you get around? Bicycles are the best mode of transportation, although there's an extra fee to bring a bike on the ferry, so plan accordingly. If you don't bring a bicycle, you can rent one from a local merchant like Isle au Haut Boat Services.
Beyond hiking and biking, is there anything else to do on Isle au Haut? Well, there's the lighthouse, which has been in operation since 1907, and the Union Congregational Church, built in 1857. If you're looking for swanky restaurants and local hotspots, there are none. This is really what separates High Island from other places like breathtaking Mount Desert Island, which is much more tourist-friendly. Overall, you must bring all your supplies to Isle au Haut. There are a couple of local stores to buy groceries and other essentials, but otherwise, you're on your own. But for many outdoor enthusiasts who really want to get away from modern life, that's exactly how they like it.