Find Your Own Slice Of Serenity On This Pristine Secluded Island In Maine

If you had to guess where one of the best states to take an island vacation would be, which state would come to mind first? For most people, Hawaii, Florida, and California (with breathtakingly beautiful Catalina Island) would all be at the top of the list.

Advertisement

But what if we told you Maine has one of the best secluded islands in the United States? In fact, Maine is full of hidden treasures, from the quaint under-the-radar town of Camden to the old-school charm of Bangor. However, our focus is on Isle au Haut, a French name that translates to "High Island" in English. In case you're wondering, the correct pronunciation is "eye-la-HO," although most Mainers don't call it that. Instead, they just call it "The Island" or "High Island."

Nestled among Maine's many offshore islands, Isle au Haut is a quiet, comforting paradise. The only way to reach this place, spanning just 12 miles, is by boat, giving it an otherworldly, somewhat mysterious vibe. The boat is only accessible in the town of Stonington, Maine, with Isle au Haut Boat Services, and boarding the boat is a "first-come, first-serve" affair. So, if you're looking for a vacation that's off the beaten path (or you want to visit New England's only national park), Isle au Haut is definitely an excellent choice.

Advertisement