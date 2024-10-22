Inside A Renaissance Palace In Florence Is A Historic Movie Theater That's Also A Bookstore

Within the heart of Florence lies a cultural gem that will leave art lovers and film buffs breathless. The Giunti Odeon Libreria e Cinema is a stunning fusion of history and modern culture — a former palace that now serves as both a movie theater and bookstore. Located in one of the most walkable cities in the world, this extraordinary hub brings together book lovers and film enthusiasts in a truly unique way. The Cinema Odeon Firenze is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful and significant theaters in Florence, dedicated to showing films in their original languages. With its 20th-century architecture, the space offers a cozy yet regal atmosphere that transports visitors back in time.

Before becoming the Giunti Odeon, the building was originally the Palazzo dello Strozzino, a Renaissance palace built in 1457 by the prominent Strozzi family. Designed by the renowned Filippo Brunelleschi and developed by the legendary Michelozzo di Bartolomeo Michelozzi, the palace changed hands several times over the centuries. In 1904, it was acquired by the Chiari family, who — on the recommendation of actress Eleonora Duse — decided to transform it into an elegant movie theater by 1914. Completed by the famous architect Marcello Piacentini and later purchased by the Italian-American Cinema Company, the theater officially opened to the public on December 14, 1922. After a century of cultural significance, the Cinema Odeon Firenze was beautifully renovated and reopened in 2023 as the Giunti Odeon, combining the magic of a historic cinema with a literary haven. Be sure to plan ahead for your trip with these tips to make the most of your experience.

