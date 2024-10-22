Inside A Renaissance Palace In Florence Is A Historic Movie Theater That's Also A Bookstore
Within the heart of Florence lies a cultural gem that will leave art lovers and film buffs breathless. The Giunti Odeon Libreria e Cinema is a stunning fusion of history and modern culture — a former palace that now serves as both a movie theater and bookstore. Located in one of the most walkable cities in the world, this extraordinary hub brings together book lovers and film enthusiasts in a truly unique way. The Cinema Odeon Firenze is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful and significant theaters in Florence, dedicated to showing films in their original languages. With its 20th-century architecture, the space offers a cozy yet regal atmosphere that transports visitors back in time.
Before becoming the Giunti Odeon, the building was originally the Palazzo dello Strozzino, a Renaissance palace built in 1457 by the prominent Strozzi family. Designed by the renowned Filippo Brunelleschi and developed by the legendary Michelozzo di Bartolomeo Michelozzi, the palace changed hands several times over the centuries. In 1904, it was acquired by the Chiari family, who — on the recommendation of actress Eleonora Duse — decided to transform it into an elegant movie theater by 1914. Completed by the famous architect Marcello Piacentini and later purchased by the Italian-American Cinema Company, the theater officially opened to the public on December 14, 1922. After a century of cultural significance, the Cinema Odeon Firenze was beautifully renovated and reopened in 2023 as the Giunti Odeon, combining the magic of a historic cinema with a literary haven. Be sure to plan ahead for your trip with these tips to make the most of your experience.
Discovering the Giunti Odeon Libreria e Cinema
Now over 110 years old, the Giunti Odeon offers a timeless visitor experience from the moment they step inside. The first floor showcases more than 25,000 books, lining the elegant halls in perfect harmony with the building's grand architecture. Meanwhile, the second floor retains the theater's original opulent design, complete with plush golden chairs and flowing golden drapes that hark back to its glamorous past. During the day, a giant LED screen plays entertainment for visitors to enjoy as they browse, or they can venture upstairs for a more immersive movie experience.
Every evening at 9 p.m., the Giunti Odeon offers screenings of films in their original languages, allowing visitors to appreciate the authentic performances of international cinema. With subtitles provided, the theater attracts both locals and tourists, creating an inclusive atmosphere that celebrates global storytelling. Some recent screenings have included a mix of contemporary and classic films, offering a diverse selection that appeals to various tastes. For cinephiles, this is a chance to watch foreign films in a historical setting, elevating the entire viewing experience.
The Giunti Odeon is open daily, welcoming visitors from 8:30 a.m. until the final film concludes each night. The venue is also a hub for various cultural events, including book presentations, art shows, concerts, and readings. For a more complete experience, visitors can enjoy refreshments at the adjacent café, which offers a range of beverages from coffee to cocktails. This fusion of art, history, and culture makes the Giunti Odeon a must-see destination for anyone visiting Florence. Be sure to visit its website for the latest film schedule and upcoming events, and brush up on a few essential words and phrases before visiting Italy.