The Most Walkable City In The World Is This Art-Filled Historic Gem In Italy

Florence has upwards of 72 art-centric sites to see, including private collections, official museums, offbeat galleries, and churches. This is an unsurprising stat, considering Florence is known as the birthplace of the European Renaissance. While many museums are classic mainstays with centuries-old artwork, like the Uffizi Gallery, there are also more modern museums that have unique focuses, like the Costume Gallery.

There are several can't-miss attractions in Florence, including the previously mentioned Uffizi Gallery. The art center sits on the bank of the Arno River and was commissioned by Cosimo di Medici, a member of an iconic Florentine banking family, in the mid-16th century. Before you enter the Uffizi, you'll find the Loggia Signoria, an open-air sculpture gallery featuring formidable works of art, like Benvenuto Cellini's "Perseus," where the titular character is holding the head of Medusa. Inside, you'll set your sights on more chiseled sculptures and ethereal paintings like Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus," Caravaggio's "Bacchus," or countless other pieces from artistic masters like Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo. Tickets for the Uffizi can be booked online, and children under 18 years old, students, and teachers can enter for free.

Michelangelo's soaring marble statue of "David" is one that's known around the world. To spot the original, head to Florence's own Galleria dell'Accademia, which is only a 15-minute walk from Uffizi (it is the world's most walkable city after all). While "David" is impressive enough on its own, the gallery boasts the largest number of Michelangelo sculptures in the world.