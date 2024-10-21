Africa's Adventure Capital Is A Thrilling Tourist Hub With One Of The World's Largest Waterfalls
The African continent is filled with adventure and beauty. From wildlife safaris to breathtaking nature, there is no shortage of exciting spots to visit. However, Victoria Falls is, without a doubt, the continent's adventure capital for thrill-seeking travelers looking for beautiful outdoor experiences and death-defying activities all in the same place.
The town of Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe truly has it all. Located on the Zambezi River that separates Zimbabwe and Zambia, Victoria Falls is located in a natural rainforest and sits next to the world-famous waterfalls from which it gets its name. The waterfall is one of the world's largest and is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. It's also a starting point for safaris to the nearby Chobe National Park. From Victoria Falls, you can organize one-day trips into Chobe or longer excursions to stay overnight at one of the many campgrounds inside the park. Anyone interested in a unique adventure experience must consider staying in Victoria Falls for a few days because it is a once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination you don't want to miss out on.
Victoria Falls is Africa's adventure capital
Victoria Falls is often called Africa's Adventure Capital because it is filled with a ton of exciting activities that will enthrall even the most seasoned traveler. Much of the fun takes place directly around the Zambezi river and the peaks surrounding the waterfall. Just make sure you think twice before taking a selfie at Victoria Falls — several tourists have lost their lives trying to get the perfect picture at a ledge overlooking the falls called Devil's Pool.
However, there are countless outdoor and adventure activities in the region that you can safely partake in. For those who love heights, one exciting option is the Shearwater bungee jump off of Victoria Falls Bridge over the Zambezi River. There are other high-wire activities as well, like a zipline, a gorge swing, and the so-called "Flying Fox," where you swoop horizontally over the river.
If you're looking for a more relaxing experience that still packs a bit of an adventure, consider hitting the links at Elephant Hills Resort. As you're golfing on their 18-hole course, don't be surprised if you see a warthog or baboon wandering by as you're lining up a putt.
Soar above the Zambezi River
The Zambezi River is one of the most dangerous rivers in the world, filled with rushing rapids and the occasional crocodile or hippo. A good option for adventure sports enthusiasts interested in experiencing the river is Viator's White-Water Rafting Experience. The tour leaves from Victoria Falls and consists of a 14-mile paddle down the Zambezi, where you'll experience Class 4 and 5 rapids.
For those looking to get an amazing view of Victoria Falls, there are a couple of different options. If you want to take a flight on the wild side, you can go on an open-air Microlight Flight Tour from Viator. Otherwise, consider taking Viator's Helicopter Ride over Victoria Falls. After the breathtaking view of the gorgeous cascades, the helicopter will continue on to the nearby Zambezi National Park. From this truly birdseye view, you'll be able to check out the region's abundant wildlife. One review said that they saw a rainbow over the waterfalls, while another enjoyed watching a group of elephants and giraffes marching below their chopper. With one-of-a-kind experiences like these, Victoria Falls is a can't-miss destination for your next trip to Africa.