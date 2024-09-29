These Are The Most Dangerous Rivers In The World

By this point, everyone's pretty aware that oceans are terrifying. There are spooky creatures living in the deepest, darkest depths, rip tides waiting to carry away even the strongest of swimmers, and the bone-chilling fact that we've only explored about 5% of the Earth's underwater world. To fear the ocean is a no-brainer. But rivers ... well, they just don't get the respect they deserve, considering how dangerous they can be.

Advertisement

Around the world, there are dozens of rivers that have amassed considerable body count. From pollutants to strong currents to violent creatures lurking within their waters, some rivers can present a legitimate threat to human life even though they play a crucial role in the development of human society. Of course, not all rivers are built the same, and the stream down the street from your grandparents' house has a different level of risk than a powerful waterway churning with rapids. Here are some of the most dangerous rivers in the world so you know which ones to approach with caution.