From Hot Springs To Waterfalls, Explore The Natural Beauty Of This Secluded Japanese Island
About 419 miles northeast of Aharen Beach (an overlooked Japanese gem rivaling the Maldives) lies a secluded island perfect for travelers seeking a relaxing escape and natural beauty. Yakushima Island's incredible landscapes have garnered attention from UNESCO, as roughly one-fifth of the island is recognized as a World Natural Heritage site. Within this area and throughout the island, visitors can discover awe-inspiring ancient forests full of Japanese cedar trees and lush, vibrant moss. While exploring Yakushima, adventurers will also find delightful attractions like hot springs, waterfalls, and even a nature park.
With a local population of around 13,600, Yakushima is ideal for laidback travelers, welcoming between 250,000 and 400,000 visitors each year. If you want to venture away from busy cities and trendy Japanese neighborhoods like Shibuya, Yakushima is the place for you. Instead of crowded streets, prepare for stunning natural scenery. Before you go, you'll need to know how to make the most out of your trip to Yakushima Island.
Yakushima Island's best forests and nature parks
The best attractions on Yakushima Island highlight the region's incredible natural landscapes. If you're a fan of the Studio Ghibli film "Princess Mononoke," you should start discovering the island's scenery at Shiratani Unsuikyo. This nature park helped inspire the film, but even those who have never seen the movie are sure to be impressed by the scenery. Full of ancient forests, the park invites visitors to hike along modern wood and stone trails or footpaths dating back to the Edo Period. During your visit, make sure to see the Jomonsugi, a massive cedar tree between 2,000 and 7,200 years old.
Just over an hour from Shiratani Unsuikyo, you can find more forest fun at Yakusugi Land. This nature park treats guests to hiking trails for all experience levels, charming boardwalk paths, and more amazing cedar trees. Both Yakusugi Land and Shiratani Unsuikyo charge admission fees of about $3, but if you buy them in advance at one of the parks, there is a discount.
Waterfalls and hot springs on Yakushima Island
See another side of Yakushima at some of the island's spectacular waterfalls and cozy hot springs. Sometimes called the wettest place in Japan due to its high volume of rainfall, Yakushima also enjoys several fantastic cascades. One of the best is Ohko Waterfall on the island's west coast. While you can take a local bus, they are not frequent, so a coach tour would be best. Other excellent falls on the island include the photogenic Senpiro and the relaxing Janokuchi waterfalls.
While several of these spots discourage swimming, you can find a place to soak at one of the island's hot springs or onsens. While you probably won't run into adorable monkeys relaxing in steamy hot springs like at Yudanaka Onsen, Yakushima's onsens still offer warm and inviting waters. For the hottest temperatures, visit Onoaida Onsen. This hot spring provides a free outdoor footbath and will cost $1 to $2 to enter. If you want your onsen to double as a hotel, book a stay at Jomon no Yado Manten. This hot spring hotel treats guests to onsens inside and outdoors, and breakfast and dinner are included in your stay.