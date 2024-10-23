From Hot Springs To Waterfalls, Explore The Natural Beauty Of This Secluded Japanese Island

About 419 miles northeast of Aharen Beach (an overlooked Japanese gem rivaling the Maldives) lies a secluded island perfect for travelers seeking a relaxing escape and natural beauty. Yakushima Island's incredible landscapes have garnered attention from UNESCO, as roughly one-fifth of the island is recognized as a World Natural Heritage site. Within this area and throughout the island, visitors can discover awe-inspiring ancient forests full of Japanese cedar trees and lush, vibrant moss. While exploring Yakushima, adventurers will also find delightful attractions like hot springs, waterfalls, and even a nature park.

With a local population of around 13,600, Yakushima is ideal for laidback travelers, welcoming between 250,000 and 400,000 visitors each year. If you want to venture away from busy cities and trendy Japanese neighborhoods like Shibuya, Yakushima is the place for you. Instead of crowded streets, prepare for stunning natural scenery. Before you go, you'll need to know how to make the most out of your trip to Yakushima Island.