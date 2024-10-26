Experience The Real Amalfi Coast By Hiking Inn To Inn Through Vineyards And Lemon Groves
There are many ways to enjoy the beautiful landscapes of Europe. For some, road trips offer the best freedom and flexibility, while others choose to take advantage of Europe's extensive train networks and explore the continent in comfort and luxury by rail. But Europe is also home to some of the world's most breathtaking hiking routes, many of which are so well established and served with local amenities that they represent a smart option for mobile travelers looking for slow travel and a chance to enjoy the open air.
Italy's ravishing Amalfi Coast is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its incredible natural beauty and tasteful architecture and culture. It is also a hot tourism spot, which is why some people search for more secluded alternatives. Crowds aside, it remains arguably one of the finest areas for hiking in all of Europe. Connecting 13 towns across the mountainous southwest coast of the mainland, the area boasts incredible scenic and panoramic vistas, with sun, sea, sand, and lush vegetation making the area one of Italy's most idyllic regions.
One of the major attractions of the Amalfi Coast for hikers in the network of inns along its routes, which allows footsore wanderers a soft bed for the night, authentic local cuisine, and a base from which to explore the local area. And with so much in terms of culture and gastronomy to explore along the way, why wouldn't you take an inn to inn hike along the Amalfi Coast?
The joys of inn to inn hiking on the Amalfi Coast
When it comes to European hiking routes, the Amalfi Coast is an utter feast for the senses. On a multi-day hike, visitors in the area will be able to take in everything the area has to offer, from verdant, fragrant vineyards and lemon groves, to the region's legendarily stunning beaches and the beautiful architecture of the villages you will encounter on your route. The area also boasts the Valle delle Ferriere Nature Reserve, a lush national park known for its beautiful waterfalls and historic mills.
Positano is a romantic, bohemian village cut into the cliffs overlooking the sea. Its arrangement is so striking it is referred to as the "vertical village." It offers beautiful views of the surrounding area, particularly from the Church of Santa Maria Assunta, and has a walkable center packed with exceptional bars and restaurants. The town of Amalfi offers more attractions, including the Cathedral of Saint Andrew — again with stunning views — and many beautiful relics of the area's past as one of Italy's four Maritime Republics. The fountain-filled Piazza Dante and winding shrine-filled alleys are worth getting lost in before returning to your route and carrying on along the coast.
Planning an Amalfi Coast hike and itinerary
The classic way to start your hike along the Amalfi Coast is to first get to Naples, which has the closest airport, and then transfer to the village of Bomerano on the Bay of Salerno, home to the breathtaking views and the start of the route known as the "Path of the Gods." Itineraries with daily routes of 5- and 8-miles last roughly a week in total, and take hikers through the coastal mountains and through the key towns and villages including San Lazzaro, Amalfi, Ravello, and Positano, as well as the Valle delle Ferriere Nature Reserve. Depending on the time you have at your disposal, you can add extra days and make it to the stunning town of Sorrento, one of Rick Steves' picks for the area.
Such routes can be booked self-guided through various travel agents, which generally include airport transfers and all accommodation booked ahead of time, as well as a portion of your meals. However, it is also possible to organize your itinerary yourself, selecting you accommodation from among the countless hotels, bed and breakfast establishments, and traditional "agriturismo" — guesthouse inns generally attached to farms, which also serve food. The agriturismo offer the greatest chance to engage with the local agriculture of the Amalfi Coast, as well as the region's legendary hospitality. The best time to hike the Amalfi Coast is between March and October, with July and August representing peak season.