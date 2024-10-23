Situated In The Heart Of Venice Is An Enchanting Hotel Perfectly Located For City Exploring
Although Venice, Italy, has been called one of the most overtouristed places in Europe, it can't be denied that this destination is an awe-inspiring sight. If this dreamy city is on your bucket list, consider booking a room at Hotel San Moisè. Built in the 17th century, this three-star structure exudes Venetian-style splendor and is located on the San Moisè Canal (also known as the rio di San Moisè). The views at Hotel San Moisè are amazing and so is its location. Many of Venice's top attractions are conveniently nearby.
"Can't beat a hotel right in the middle of Venice. It was very accessible to everything," a Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. Piazza San Marco is only a five-minute walk from Hotel San Moisè. This historic square is home to Museo Correr, where visitors can immerse themselves in Venice's history and works by Venetian artists . They can also tour the Royal Rooms, which once housed the likes of Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph and Empress Sisi, among others.
Then, there's San Marco Basilica, dating back to 829, and Palazzo Ducale (Doge's Palace), built in the 1300s. Both are must-see sites for history, art, and architecture enthusiasts. Piazza San Marco is also where to visit the National Archaeological Museum of Venice, which features centuries-old sculptures. This is all to say that if you want to explore the city with ease, Hotel San Moisè is the place to stay.
Discover more attractions and things to do near Hotel San Moisè in Venice, Italy
Hotel San Moisè offers guests complimentary breakfast. Thus, they'll be properly fueled before setting off to traverse Venice. In addition to Piazza San Marco, there's plenty more in proximity to the hotel. For those who want to splurge, luxury stores like Gucci, Ferragamo, and Chanel are all a few feet away. Just five-minutes on foot is Fortuny Museum, featuring paintings, costumes, and more by the late Spanish artist Mariano Fortuny.
Museo della Musica is also close. Housed within a church , the museum displays musical instruments dating back to the 1600s. Around the corner from Piazza San Marco are the Giardini Reali, otherwise known as the Royal Gardens of Venice, an ideal spot for a nature walk within the city. Looking for something unique to do in Venice? Teatro La Fenice is a gorgeous theater with a storied history, where musical performances and operas are held throughout the year.
If you're famished after exploring Venice, no problem. Hotel San Moisè is also within walking distance to several restaurants, such as Osteria da Carla, which serves an array of pasta dishes. Need a pick-me-up? Head to Caffè Florian for coffee, pastries, and other delicious plates in an opulent and historic setting.
Know before you book a room at Hotel San Moisè in Venice, Italy
Like the rest of Hotel San Moisè, rooms feature colorful, ornate decor. "Such a cool, old Venetian hotel. Our room was vintage and looked like something you see in a movie," one Tripadvisor reviewer said. Rooms have private bathrooms, air conditioning, and high-speed internet. Those requiring more space can book a family room that is larger than the rest. There is also a courtyard that guests can enjoy. Visitors who want the ultimate Venetian experience can reserve the deluxe room with canal view. Even if they don't, they can snap a picture-perfect photo of themselves next to the canals on a small dock behind the hotel. Reservations for Hotel San Moisè can be made online.
If you want to plan a vacation to Italy but are unsure of when to go, refrain from visiting during the summer to avoid the worst of Venice's crowds and price gouging. Instead, opt for winter and early spring. During these seasons, rooms at Hotel San Moisè may be available for a lower price. For more travel tips, read about why budget travelers should avoid Venice's gondolas.