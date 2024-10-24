Why You Should Bring An Empty Water Bottle To The Airport

When packing for a trip, you're likely thinking more about your destination than the journey to get there. You've got all the travel essentials in your carry-on bag, but what you might not be thinking about bringing are airport essentials. We're talking about things like travel pillows, unscented lotion for the dry air in the plane, and a reusable water bottle. That last one is a must if you don't want to spend a ridiculous amount on airport drinks.

Advertisement

With restrictions on how much liquid you can bring in a carry-on bag (the 3-1-1 rule that says you can only bring liquids, gels, or aerosols under 3.4 ounces in a quart-sized bag) still in force, airports have travelers at a disadvantage. Prices can be up to and even exceed $4 for a bottle of water. An empty, reusable water bottle can save you quite a bit of money if you're traveling with your family or if you travel frequently.

After the crazy collecting frenzy for water bottles like the Stanley Quencher, it's possible you already have several in your home. Most airports have water bottle filling stations, or at the very least, water fountains where you can fill up your own bottle. Add in a few flavor packets like Gatorade G Zero, Crystal Light Powdered Drink Mix, or Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, and you can walk right past all the little convenience stores at the airport.

Advertisement