Why You Should Bring An Empty Water Bottle To The Airport
When packing for a trip, you're likely thinking more about your destination than the journey to get there. You've got all the travel essentials in your carry-on bag, but what you might not be thinking about bringing are airport essentials. We're talking about things like travel pillows, unscented lotion for the dry air in the plane, and a reusable water bottle. That last one is a must if you don't want to spend a ridiculous amount on airport drinks.
With restrictions on how much liquid you can bring in a carry-on bag (the 3-1-1 rule that says you can only bring liquids, gels, or aerosols under 3.4 ounces in a quart-sized bag) still in force, airports have travelers at a disadvantage. Prices can be up to and even exceed $4 for a bottle of water. An empty, reusable water bottle can save you quite a bit of money if you're traveling with your family or if you travel frequently.
After the crazy collecting frenzy for water bottles like the Stanley Quencher, it's possible you already have several in your home. Most airports have water bottle filling stations, or at the very least, water fountains where you can fill up your own bottle. Add in a few flavor packets like Gatorade G Zero, Crystal Light Powdered Drink Mix, or Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, and you can walk right past all the little convenience stores at the airport.
Saving money at the airport, from water bottles to snacks
While you can certainly purchase a small water bottle at the airport and continue refilling it at the water stations or fountains, bringing your own is a better idea. If you don't have one already, you can pick up a CamelBak Chute Mag as a standard portable water bottle. However, if you're traveling with kids, you might want to make some adjustments for theirs. Something space-saving like the Anntrue Collapsible Water Bottle with a carabiner clip to make sure it doesn't get lost (something kids tend to do) is a good idea. Moreover, unlike metal water bottles, silicone ones are safer as they won't bang on any surfaces (or on anybody else). It's also wise to ensure your bottle doesn't have a metal straw — those can be dangerous if you get bumped by someone's luggage or trip.
Food is another big expense at the airport. While you can bring solid food items through security most of the time in the continental U.S., there are a few items that can't go through unless they're under 3.4 ounces. One budget-friendly snack travel pro Samantha Brown recommends is peanut butter, though it is classified as a liquid. That means individual packets like Jif Peanut Butter To Go Cups are your friend. That also goes for items like hummus, jams and jellies, and salsa for chips.
We recommend assembling an airport kit for yourself and your family before departure. Things like small packs of food, your water bottle(s), flavor packets for drinks, unscented lotion, travel pillows, medications, activities for kids, earphones, eye masks for naps, earplugs or earphones, and mints will make your flight and airport journey a breeze.