Sleep With Apex Predators Off The Beaten Path At A Canadian Resort Full Of Wildlife

Imagine waking up to the sound of wolves howling in the distance, or gazing out your window to find a bear wandering through the forest. At Parc Omega in Montebello, Quebec, this immersive wilderness experience becomes a reality. Nestled in the heart of the Canadian wilderness, this unique resort offers visitors the chance to stay overnight among some of North America's most majestic wildlife, from wolves and bears to moose and deer, all in their natural habitat. A haven for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike, this hotel takes the concept of "off the beaten path" to thrilling new heights. For those looking to further immerse themselves in Quebec's natural beauty, a road along the province's breathtaking coast is renowned as one of the best whale-watching destinations in the world.

Parc Omega isn't just a place to sleep — it's an adventure-filled safari park that opened its doors to the public in 1991, where guests can explore vast expanses of land from the comfort of their vehicles or on guided tours. Visitors can drive through the park's seven-mile trail, encountering elk, bison, wild boars, and arctic wolves roaming free. While driving visitors can tune into the park's radio station, 90.1 FM, to learn more about the animals they encounter along the way. Unlike traditional zoos, the animals here live in spacious enclosures that closely mimic their natural environments across over 2,200 acres, offering an up-close-and-personal encounter with Canadian wildlife that's both educational and exhilarating. It's a must for anyone seeking a deeper connection with nature.

