One Thing Travelers Say Is An Absolute Must Pack For Your Vacation To Bali
If you're traveling to Bali, you're likely packing all the beach essentials like sunscreen, bathing suits, flip-flops, and snorkeling gear. Whether you're going to do some swimming at the underrated black sand Balian Beach, visiting iconic yet touristy destinations like the Gates of Heaven at Lempuyang Temple, admiring local crafts, or meeting wonderful people, there is a lot to see and do. Whatever you choose, there is one thing that you cannot afford to leave out of your luggage, and that is a reusable water bottle with a filtration system.
You may not be familiar with the term "Bali Belly," but it's the name for the stomach ailment that can happen to you if you drink tap water in Bali. It's not considered safe to drink because of bacteria and parasites that are often present in the tap water. Bali isn't alone here, as there are many other countries where drinking tap water isn't recommended. That can make things challenging in a country with consistently warm weather where you need to stay hydrated. While you might think you'll be fine, or you've heard other tourists say they didn't have any issues in Bali, your trip could be ruined if you're wrong. It's simply not worth the risk. A reusable water bottle with a filtration system is a great option — and it's not just for drinking.
Bali Belly, filtered water, and other things you need to know
While a water bottle with a filter may cost as much as the Stanley Quencher you got during its popularity spike, it's worth it. Plus, you'll need that filtered water for other things. It's recommended that you don't use tap water to brush your teeth and don't open your eyes or mouth while washing your face or showering. Not only that, but you shouldn't eat off dishes, cutlery, or drink from glasses that are still wet from washing. Skip things like fruits and vegetables that can't be cooked or drinks like smoothies or anything blended with ice. While some travelers say you can look for ice cubes with a hole in the middle, meaning they're made from filtered water, it's up to you if you want to chance it.
If you're not careful, you can have symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, bloating, fever, cramping, nausea, and dehydration. If you do get sick, you can call 118 for emergencies and ask for an "ambulans, silahkan," which means "ambulance, please." A filtration system in a water bottle is an essential Bali travel hack, and we have a few recommendations for you. Try out the Brita Hard-Sided Plastic Premium Filtering Water Bottle, which covers around 300 plastic bottles, the LifeStraw Go Series BPA-Free Water Filter Bottle, or the SurviMate 0.01 μm Ultra-Filtration Filtered Water Bottle, all of which have nearly 4.5-star ratings and over a thousand reviews at least. When in Bali, better safe than sorry.