One Thing Travelers Say Is An Absolute Must Pack For Your Vacation To Bali

If you're traveling to Bali, you're likely packing all the beach essentials like sunscreen, bathing suits, flip-flops, and snorkeling gear. Whether you're going to do some swimming at the underrated black sand Balian Beach, visiting iconic yet touristy destinations like the Gates of Heaven at Lempuyang Temple, admiring local crafts, or meeting wonderful people, there is a lot to see and do. Whatever you choose, there is one thing that you cannot afford to leave out of your luggage, and that is a reusable water bottle with a filtration system.

You may not be familiar with the term "Bali Belly," but it's the name for the stomach ailment that can happen to you if you drink tap water in Bali. It's not considered safe to drink because of bacteria and parasites that are often present in the tap water. Bali isn't alone here, as there are many other countries where drinking tap water isn't recommended. That can make things challenging in a country with consistently warm weather where you need to stay hydrated. While you might think you'll be fine, or you've heard other tourists say they didn't have any issues in Bali, your trip could be ruined if you're wrong. It's simply not worth the risk. A reusable water bottle with a filtration system is a great option — and it's not just for drinking.

