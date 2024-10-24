Utah's Highest Mountain Range Is An Underrated Gem Full Of Beautiful Lakes And Dinosaur Fossils

The iconic Rocky Mountains sprawl across most of the western United States, but you might be surprised to discover that the majestic mountain range is actually comprised of around 100 smaller subranges. These subranges are defined by their own unique geographic features, and few are as striking as the underrated Uinta Mountains.

Situated in northeast Utah but spilling over into northwest Colorado, the Uinta Mountains are the only range in the contiguous United States that runs east to west instead of north to south. It's also the highest mountain range in Utah. You'll find plenty of reasons to visit the underpopulated region, as it's home to more than 1,000 lakes, along with an unusually dense smattering of dinosaur fossils.

There's a lot of ground to cover in the Uinta Mountains, as they run for over 100 miles. The range crosses over a variety of National Forests, and the popular Dinosaur National Monument can be found toward its easternmost tip. There are plenty of options for hiking (if you plan to hike solo, follow these safety tips), snowmobiling, camping, and fishing in the subrange. However, a trip down the Mirror Lake Scenic Byway offers the best views of this untamed wilderness.

