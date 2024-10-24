Utah's Highest Mountain Range Is An Underrated Gem Full Of Beautiful Lakes And Dinosaur Fossils
The iconic Rocky Mountains sprawl across most of the western United States, but you might be surprised to discover that the majestic mountain range is actually comprised of around 100 smaller subranges. These subranges are defined by their own unique geographic features, and few are as striking as the underrated Uinta Mountains.
Situated in northeast Utah but spilling over into northwest Colorado, the Uinta Mountains are the only range in the contiguous United States that runs east to west instead of north to south. It's also the highest mountain range in Utah. You'll find plenty of reasons to visit the underpopulated region, as it's home to more than 1,000 lakes, along with an unusually dense smattering of dinosaur fossils.
There's a lot of ground to cover in the Uinta Mountains, as they run for over 100 miles. The range crosses over a variety of National Forests, and the popular Dinosaur National Monument can be found toward its easternmost tip. There are plenty of options for hiking (if you plan to hike solo, follow these safety tips), snowmobiling, camping, and fishing in the subrange. However, a trip down the Mirror Lake Scenic Byway offers the best views of this untamed wilderness.
Cruise through the Uinta Mountains with the Mirror Lake Scenic Byway
The Mirror Lake Scenic Byway is a stretch of Route 150 that'll roll you through the Uinta Mountains up into Wyoming. The 42-mile journey offers plenty of places to get out and observe the range's lakes, including a stop at the eponymous Mirror Lake. Here, you'll find Mirror Lake Loop — a relaxed 1.5-mile jaunt around the water that shows off spectacular mountains dotting the horizon. There's a campground nearby, though it fills up fast during peak season. Consider trying your luck at nabbing a reservation if you want to wake up with fishing, hiking, and paddleboarding out your front door.
While Mirror Lake is the main attraction of the highway, it's not the only reason to brave the winding road. Route 150 guides you to Bald Mountain Pass — the highest paved road in Utah at 10,715 feet — as well as Provo River Falls, where you can step out to enjoy a view of a stunning waterfall. It'll take several hours to drive the entire Scenic Byway, though it's easy to spend a whole day in the wilderness thanks to all the hikes and overlooks.
It's free to drive on the Scenic Byway, but most connecting recreation areas do require a fee. The road is also closed during the winter months due to unsafe driving conditions. If you find yourself in the area during November or December, consider planning another unforgettable road trip through Utah's five National Parks.
Step back in time with a visit to Dinosaur National Monument
Most of the Uinta Mountains are nestled in northern Utah, though a small portion dips across the border into Colorado. It's in this interstate region that you'll find Dinosaur National Monument. The monument is home to a wealth of dinosaur fossils and ancient petroglyphs, and it's the ideal place to gain a better appreciation for this underrated landscape.
A must-visit stop in the National Monument is Quarry Exhibit Hall. This building houses a lengthy wall loaded with around 1,500 dinosaur bones — some of which you can even reach out to and touch. For petroglyphs, venture out to the Cub Creek Area. It's here you'll discover petroglyphs and pictographs of the Fremont people who called the mountains home nearly 1,000 years ago. Cub Creek also has a variety of hiking trails that take you up close to different rock layers and exposed fossils embedded within.
It's not all about history at Dinosaur National Monument, as you can also embark on an adrenaline-pumping raft trip. These leave from Rainbow Park, a short distance from the Quarry Visitor Center, and take you nine miles down the Green River. Both guided and private trips are permitted. Regardless of how you spend your time in the park, you'll need to pay a small fee to enter. If you're seeking even more prehistoric fun beyond the Uinta Mountains, head to southern Colorado to witness the largest dinosaur track site in America.