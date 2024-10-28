It's Best To Just Avoid This Popular Group Activity In Hawaii
Tons of things are more entertaining with a group. If you think of all the activities available in Hawaii, there aren't many that you should do alone. Experiences like luaus and ATV excursions are designed for groups and thrive off a collective energy that everyone brings to the table. But there is at least one activity that the group should disperse for: surfing lessons. Sure, you can keep everyone together, but the social aspect is almost entirely removed, and your enjoyment could actually be hindered by having other people present.
If you've never surfed or taken a lesson before, you may not understand why it's not the best group activity. After all, what's better than watching each other totally wipe out and struggle to swiftly pop-up? If you have any actual interest in learning how to surf properly, though, group lessons will only get in the way, as it's a sport best learned at your own pace. We don't necessarily want to separate you from the group you're traveling with, but you'll soon understand why sending them to grab a bite at Zippy's or explore Kualoa Ranch without you nets the best surf lesson Hawaii has to offer.
Learning how you want, when you want
If you're a novice at surfing and have never touched a board before, you'll quickly realize how important a one-on-one training session is. Not everyone learns at the same pace, let alone in the same way. Maybe you need your instructor to demonstrate more, or you need them to step back and let you try to master your stance without interference. Regardless, you'll receive feedback that's specific to your skill level, which can help you learn the proper techniques at a faster pace.
It's virtually impossible to get the same level of attention when you're learning in a group setting. The instructor can't focus on one person for too long, especially with the limited time they have for each lesson. With a group session, you're forced to make progress. If you're stuck on pop-ups while everyone else is moving on to more advanced techniques, it's unlikely you'll get much out of the lesson by the time it's over.
At the end of the day, in a private lesson, you're not on anyone else's schedule but yours and the instructor's. While group lessons have set times that everyone has to work around, private lessons can be tailored to your itinerary. This also makes it easier to work them around any other Hawaiian adventures on your bucket list.
Other group activities to consider in Hawaii
Though you'll want to book a private surf lesson, that doesn't mean there aren't other group activities to enjoy on the Hawaiian islands. There are plenty that don't require you to focus so much on learning something new and instead allow you to enjoy the company of others. We're talking about activities like fishing charters and some of the island's best snorkeling, where the camera is bound to come out and capture some once-in-a-lifetime memories.
Tripadvisor has its own recommendations for must-try group activities in Hawaii, curated by the very travelers who have experienced them. A hike up the Diamond Head State Monument takes the top spot on this list, and for safety reasons alone, it's definitely not a solo adventure. You should never hike anything alone, even if it's not the most grueling trek (like Oahu's infamous Stairway to Heaven hike that was ultimately shut down for being too dangerous). With that said, the Diamond Head is still a moderately difficult walk that gets surprisingly steep in areas.
Another fun activity that lands behind the stoic Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Tripadvisor's recommendations is CLIMB Works Keana Farms. More than just one adventure, CLIMB Works allows you to create an itinerary of entertainment for your group. From ziplining with stunning coastal views to six-passenger UTV rides to the top of Ko'olau mountain, CLIMB Works has plenty of entertainment for everyone in your group so you can enjoy your time together while witnessing different sides of Oahu. With over 4,000 reviews and a 5-star rating, it's clearly a traveler favorite.