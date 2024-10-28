It's Best To Just Avoid This Popular Group Activity In Hawaii

Tons of things are more entertaining with a group. If you think of all the activities available in Hawaii, there aren't many that you should do alone. Experiences like luaus and ATV excursions are designed for groups and thrive off a collective energy that everyone brings to the table. But there is at least one activity that the group should disperse for: surfing lessons. Sure, you can keep everyone together, but the social aspect is almost entirely removed, and your enjoyment could actually be hindered by having other people present.

If you've never surfed or taken a lesson before, you may not understand why it's not the best group activity. After all, what's better than watching each other totally wipe out and struggle to swiftly pop-up? If you have any actual interest in learning how to surf properly, though, group lessons will only get in the way, as it's a sport best learned at your own pace. We don't necessarily want to separate you from the group you're traveling with, but you'll soon understand why sending them to grab a bite at Zippy's or explore Kualoa Ranch without you nets the best surf lesson Hawaii has to offer.