The Spine-Chilling Destination In Italy Full Of Folklore Is Known As The 'Salem Of Europe'

Triora's witchy reputation has earned it the moniker of the "Salem of Europe," though there have been many witch trials in different European countries that pre-date the infamous events in Salem, Massachusetts, many of which have far greater death tolls. The witch trials on Triora began in 1587 when bad harvests, famine, and mass hysteria led many people in the town to point fingers at a group of women they believed to be the source of all their misfortunes. The women who were first accused tended to be poor and living on the outskirts of town, women who knew about natural medicine and herbology and were thus easy to scapegoat. The last trials ended in 1589, and an estimated total of around 30 women were accused. Some of them died in prison, and one woman died from torture, but few documents from that time have been preserved, so it is difficult to say what happened to every victim.

Much like America's witchcraft capital of Salem, Triora has reclaimed its witchy past in the form of offering tours and attractions to curious visitors. The Museo di Triora, which has dedicated exhibits about witchcraft and local ethnography, offers the most comprehensive tours and artifacts from the trials. You can also find witchy attractions while walking around town along color-coded routes: red for art, blue for curiosities, and yellow for family-friendly places. Sites like La Cabotina, the House of Witches, which was rumored to be the site for their dark rituals (and alleged cannibalism), are still accessible to visitors. The town also hosts a Halloween festival every year, as well as a witchcraft festival in the summer.

