The Tallest Structure In Venice Offers The Best Panoramic Views Of The City
For many people, Venice, Italy is one of those once-in-a-lifetime vacation destinations. To get a fantastic view of this unique city, with its ornate architecture and winding canals, go to its highest point: the Campanile di San Marco, aka St. Mark's Bell Tower. Those in Venice call it "el paron de casa," which means the master or lord of the house in Venetian, a language spoken in the region.
The square brick and marble tower is 323 feet tall, and it's in the heart of Venice in St. Mark's Square, across from the basilica and the Doge's Palace. Admittedly, that puts it right in one of the busiest parts of the city (though Rick Steves has tips on how to avoid the worst of Venice's crowds), but the 360-degree views from the belfry will be worth it.
You can either climb the stairs or take the elevator to the top. The tower is relatively budget friendly (unlike Venice's gondola rides). It costs 16 euros (or about $17.50) for a ticket online. You'll sign up for a 30-minute time slot for your visit, and if you purchase ahead of time on the website, you can skip the line.
St. Mark's Bell Tower in Venice has a rich history
Construction on St. Mark's Bell Tower started in the 9th century and was completed in the 12th century. Then, it underwent major renovations in the 16th century, when it became what we see of it today. The tower played a special part in navigation and science. Its height made it the perfect lighthouse, and it's the place where Galileo unveiled his telescope to the world in 1609. It has survived earthquakes and fires over the years, but on July 14, 1902, tragedy struck: the tower collapsed. Thankfully, there were no casualties, aside from a cat. The tower was rebuilt, and it reopened 10 years later.
Along with the incredible views of the city, your visit will include seeing the five famous bells of St. Mark's Bell Tower. Each bell is named and was designed to make a distinct sound that would alert people in the city to different things, like the start and end of the work day or when someone was executed. All in all, it's a pretty fantastic way to visit a vital part of Venice's history and capture some stunning views of the iconic city.