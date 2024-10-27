The Tallest Structure In Venice Offers The Best Panoramic Views Of The City

For many people, Venice, Italy is one of those once-in-a-lifetime vacation destinations. To get a fantastic view of this unique city, with its ornate architecture and winding canals, go to its highest point: the Campanile di San Marco, aka St. Mark's Bell Tower. Those in Venice call it "el paron de casa," which means the master or lord of the house in Venetian, a language spoken in the region.

The square brick and marble tower is 323 feet tall, and it's in the heart of Venice in St. Mark's Square, across from the basilica and the Doge's Palace. Admittedly, that puts it right in one of the busiest parts of the city (though Rick Steves has tips on how to avoid the worst of Venice's crowds), but the 360-degree views from the belfry will be worth it.

You can either climb the stairs or take the elevator to the top. The tower is relatively budget friendly (unlike Venice's gondola rides). It costs 16 euros (or about $17.50) for a ticket online. You'll sign up for a 30-minute time slot for your visit, and if you purchase ahead of time on the website, you can skip the line.