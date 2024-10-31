Tucked Between Two Parks Is One Of New York's Best Small Towns With Charming Shops And Cafes

New York is filled with all kinds of travel experiences, from tourist traps in Times Square to the underrated riverside city of Kingston. However, if you want to escape the crowds, head upstate to discover a hidden gem. Between Taughannock Falls State Park and Finger Lakes National Forest, Trumansburg is the perfect locale for a small-town retreat, filled with charming shops, restaurants, and gorgeous Gothic architecture enveloped in picturesque parks.

For those who enjoy hiking and biking, the beautiful Black Diamond Trail is fun to explore, or if you prefer wining and dining, you can begin your trek up the Cayuga Wine Trail in Trumansburg. There's plenty for history buffs, too, who can explore centuries of New York history through village walking tours and a local museum. With something to pique everyone's interests, a trip to Trumansburg is a wonderful off-the-beaten-path adventure for families, couples, and solo travelers alike. Instead of flocking to Manhattan's hottest tourist attraction, enjoy a peaceful, scenic getaway in this hideaway town in Upstate New York.