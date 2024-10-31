Tucked Between Two Parks Is One Of New York's Best Small Towns With Charming Shops And Cafes
New York is filled with all kinds of travel experiences, from tourist traps in Times Square to the underrated riverside city of Kingston. However, if you want to escape the crowds, head upstate to discover a hidden gem. Between Taughannock Falls State Park and Finger Lakes National Forest, Trumansburg is the perfect locale for a small-town retreat, filled with charming shops, restaurants, and gorgeous Gothic architecture enveloped in picturesque parks.
For those who enjoy hiking and biking, the beautiful Black Diamond Trail is fun to explore, or if you prefer wining and dining, you can begin your trek up the Cayuga Wine Trail in Trumansburg. There's plenty for history buffs, too, who can explore centuries of New York history through village walking tours and a local museum. With something to pique everyone's interests, a trip to Trumansburg is a wonderful off-the-beaten-path adventure for families, couples, and solo travelers alike. Instead of flocking to Manhattan's hottest tourist attraction, enjoy a peaceful, scenic getaway in this hideaway town in Upstate New York.
Experience awe-inspiring nature in Trumansburg
Surrounded by dreamy parks lined with hiking trails and transcendental waterfalls, Trumansburg is a nature enthusiast's ideal destination. Visit the stunning Taughannock Falls State Park, where sweeping cliffside vistas and the sparkling blue waters of Cayuga Lake await. The park's star attraction is its namesake waterfall, a 215-foot marvel plunging majestically into the gorge below. Hike to the falls along the 8.4-mile Black Diamond Trail, a dusty hike converted from an old railroad that passes through enchanting woodlands and pastures.
Explore New York's only national forest, Finger Lakes National Forest, which contains over 30 miles of trails, gorges, and greenery. You can partake in snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and snowmobiling in the winter. Meanwhile, the warmer months grant ample opportunity for hiking, biking, and scenic drives. After a day of outdoor adventures, you can unwind at the Inn at the Gothic Eves, a romantic B&B on the edge of town that is a luxurious home base for all your Trumansburg adventures.
Explore historic streets and epic wine trails
Running through the heart of town is Main Street, which boasts a vibrant shopping district lined with vintage stores, boutiques, and local eateries. Visit Gimme! Coffee for a light snack, or Falls Restaurant and Tavern for a hearty home-cooked meal. Since Trumansburg is tucked into the Finger Lakes wine region, there are plenty of vineyards to visit in the area. Travel along America's first wine trail, the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail, which features over 130 wineries, including the idyllic lakeside abode of Lucas Vineyards.
To dig into the history of the village, take the Trumansburg Walking Tour, where you'll see gorgeous Gothic Revival architecture and historic homesteads. You can also pay a visit to the Ulysses Historical Society, a museum that tells the tales of Old Trumansburg through exhibits and artifacts. Admission is free, and you can visit between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays or between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Mondays. For a quiet getaway steeped in history, nature, and small-town charm, Trumansburg is the perfect destination.