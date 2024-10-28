One Of The 'Most Beautiful Villages In Italy' Promises Breathtaking Views And Incredible Food
If you go to Italy, you can pretty much expect to see some spectacular views and gorgeous buildings that will take your breath away. Italy is so much more than just a beautiful place, as it also features a rich culture and delicious food. The vibrant island of Sicily has some of the best food in Italy, and the region's town of Gangi boasts spectacular cuisine and beautiful overlooks.
Between the bustling streets of Palermo and Catania in Sicily, Gangi is a small, medieval village, perfect for a day trip if you're exploring all that the island has to offer. Plus, it's relatively quiet compared to other Sicilian towns. Italy is home to many of the most 'overtouristed' places in Europe, so Gangi is a great place to escape the crowds — that's certainly music to the ears of international visitors who are tired of waiting in line for places to eat and things to do. This town also has quite a bit of historical significance and strong ties to mythology in the area, as it is rumored to be the site of the ancient city of Engyon. Anywhere you go will be fascinating as well as beautiful.
Experience Gangi's gorgeous sights and traditions
Besides Gangi's historic architecture, the town also has some stunning observation points of the surrounding natural area, including an excellent view of Mount Etna, Europe's tallest active volcano. If you travel up Via Sole to the highest viewpoint in the town, you'll be met with the stunning panorama of the Madonie mountains and Etna in the distance. The town also has a viewing platform called Belvedere del Duomo, where you can see the beautiful rooftops of Gangi.
Closer to the ground, there are a number of historical places and traditions that make this town special. The Torre dei Ventimiglia is a tower named for one of the town's most significant noble families and is part of the main cathedral. The Chiesa Madre (or Chiesa di San Nicolò) is also home to artworks from Giuseppe Salerno. Even though Gangi is fairly quiet, it still attracts quite a few visitors every year, especially when the town puts up it's living nativity scene in the winter. Gangi also celebrates its own traditions during the annual Memorie e Tradizioni event, where you can find dozens of local artisans showing off their wares, from ricotta makers to weavers and embroidery artists.
Gangi is a must-visit for foodies
While the stunning views are certainly enough to make you want to visit Gangi, it's also a foodie's paradise. If you're searching for delicious local pizza, pasta, and dishes, some popular restaurants include Baglio Tramontana, Casale Villa Rainò, and Trattoria Sant'Anna. Sapori in Corso is also frequently recommended for travelers looking to venture beyond pizza and pasta with delicious rotisserie, calzones, arancini, and sandwiches. Casale Villa Rainò is a farmhouse-turned-hotel with a spectacular view, so if you're looking to stay the night in Gangi, it's an excellent option. There's even a pool to help you beat the Sicilian heat in the summer.
For dessert, there are plenty of amazing bakeries. Biscottificio Patti specializes in cookies, especially u turrunettu, an almond biscuit with royal icing that is strongly associated with Gangi. You can also find some pistachio desserts (a favorite in Sicily) at Pasticceria Russo. Of course, a trip to Sicily is not complete unless you sample some local cheeses, like the provola delle Madonie, or you can get your fill of delicious oranges to fully immerse yourself in the local culture. Naturally, there are many amazing restaurants and food shops in the town, so you can't go wrong with exploring the streets and alleyways until you find a place that hits the spot for lunch or dinner.