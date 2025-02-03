The Dangerous Reason Airplanes Still Have Ashtrays Even Though Smoking Is Banned

Smoking on airplanes is a remnant of the past, but you can still find ashtrays on board. The simple explanation is because some people are idiots and will light up despite the prohibition. If that happens, an airplane must be equipped to deal, and that means having a safe place to extinguish the smoking materials...specifically an ashtray.

The FAA has stated "The requirement for the presence of an ashtray on or near the lavatory door provides a convenient disposal location for cigarettes (or other smoking material), and thereby ensures that there is a place to dispose of such material in the event that the `no smoking' policy is not adhered to." The idea is to avoid having the smoker put their cigarette butt into the bathroom trash where it could cause a fire smoldering in all that discarded paper towel. Airplane bathrooms are gross as it is, can you imagine if there was a fire?

In the past, ashtrays were considered to be passenger conveniences. Now they are safety requirements.