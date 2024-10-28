The Amalfi Coast's 'Hidden Treasure' Is An Enchanting Cliffside Town With Villas And Gardens

The tour begins on the historic Piazza Duomo, surrounded by lush trees, umbrella-covered cafe seating, and shops selling colorful, traditional ceramics. The square's centerpiece is the striking white facade of the 12th-century Duomo di Ravello (The Church of Saint Pantaleone). With the guide, you'll learn about the history of the church's bronze doors dating back to 1179 AD, or step inside to see relics and tile mosaics. Just next door is the entrance to the luxurious Villa Rufolo, the tour's next stop.

Villa Rufolo is touted as a mini Alhambra for its immaculate gardens and Moorish architecture, an homage to the palace-fortress complex in southern Spain. Now a popular concert and events venue complete with a cantilevered stage backed by staggering ocean views, the gardens of Villa Rufolo are open year-round. Next, your guide will take you across town to Villa Cimbrone, a 5-star hotel with lavish public gardens and a breathtaking observation deck. Enjoy the best views on the Amalfi Coast from 1,200 feet up on the Terrace of Infinity, or stroll under pergolas draped in fragrant wisterias while exploring the property's gardens.

Following a tour, indulge at one of Ravello's best restaurants, Rosselini's. With a Michelin star and jaw-dropping views, enjoy champagne and inventive small plates on the scenic terrace. One patron described the dining experience as "One of the best meals of my life." You can continue your Italian adventure by day and soak in the sun on some of the most stunning beaches on the Amalfi Coast. Lounge under a blue and white striped umbrella on the pebbled shores of Santa Croce, or take in the best sunset at Il Duoglio Beach. A pro tip: consider visiting Ravello and the Amalfi Coast during the shoulder seasons of fall and spring to avoid the summer crowds (check out the pros and cons of visiting the Amalfi Coast during November).

