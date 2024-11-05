This Up-And-Coming Artsy Town Is Hailed By Some As The 'Indie Capital Of The Midwest'

History has proven that in general, anywhere people are, music is made. However, some places, such as New Orleans (the cradle of jazz) and Liverpool, U.K. (the birthplace of The Beatles), have music written into their very identity. This is increasingly the case with Eau Claire, which has been the home of several high profile music festivals over the years, including the Country Fest and Country Jam which started in 1987 and 1990 respectively, as well as Rock Fest in 1994. After the success of Bon Iver, founder musician Justin Vernon's continued association with his hometown has become a place of pilgrimage for music fans in Wisconsin and beyond.

Advertisement

Vernon's influence on Eau Claire came to a head in 2015 when he curated the town's first Eau Claires Music & Arts Festival (or Eaux Claires for short) alongside The National's Aaron Dessner. The event proved to be a springboard for the local music scene, and though the festival went on hiatus in 2019 and failed to re-emerge after the Covid-19 pandemic, its spirit, which included the encouraging of on-stage collaboration between artists, has set the template for the city's music scene ever since.

Today, the Eau Claire Jazz Festival, the Blue Ox Music Festival, and those previously mentioned continue to populate the city's cultural calendar, while most nights of the week gigs, jams, and open mics can be found in bars and clubs downtown such as Stones Throw and The Lakely. The Joynt, a jazz and blues institution for more than 50 years, is a must-visit for music fans.

Advertisement