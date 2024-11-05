This Up-And-Coming Artsy Town Is Hailed By Some As The 'Indie Capital Of The Midwest'
Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was a popular place among fur traders in the late 1700s, transitioning into a lumber town in the 19th century, and then into tire manufacturing in the 20th century. Today, the town of about 70,000 people boasts three colleges and is gaining a fresh reputation as one of Wisconsin's hot spots when it comes to independent music and a host of other creative pursuits. The hometown of indie darling Bon Iver of "Skinny Love" fame, in recent years Eau Claire has proven itself to be a hub of activity when it comes to incubating the arts, with thriving scenes in a number of genres, a smorgasbord of well-respected music venues, and an events calendar that would make cities twice the size green with envy.
And while some music scenes may stereotypically be insular or clique-y, Eau Claire is just the opposite, according to what a new resident told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which makes it a great destination for music lovers of all stripes whose dream vacation involves getting to grips with the local music scene. But Eau Claire isn't just a one-note town; its cultural life is rich and varied, and today, it offers a range of other attractions that make for a varied and fulfilling visit.
A vibrant music scene
History has proven that in general, anywhere people are, music is made. However, some places, such as New Orleans (the cradle of jazz) and Liverpool, U.K. (the birthplace of The Beatles), have music written into their very identity. This is increasingly the case with Eau Claire, which has been the home of several high profile music festivals over the years, including the Country Fest and Country Jam which started in 1987 and 1990 respectively, as well as Rock Fest in 1994. After the success of Bon Iver, founder musician Justin Vernon's continued association with his hometown has become a place of pilgrimage for music fans in Wisconsin and beyond.
Vernon's influence on Eau Claire came to a head in 2015 when he curated the town's first Eau Claires Music & Arts Festival (or Eaux Claires for short) alongside The National's Aaron Dessner. The event proved to be a springboard for the local music scene, and though the festival went on hiatus in 2019 and failed to re-emerge after the Covid-19 pandemic, its spirit, which included the encouraging of on-stage collaboration between artists, has set the template for the city's music scene ever since.
Today, the Eau Claire Jazz Festival, the Blue Ox Music Festival, and those previously mentioned continue to populate the city's cultural calendar, while most nights of the week gigs, jams, and open mics can be found in bars and clubs downtown such as Stones Throw and The Lakely. The Joynt, a jazz and blues institution for more than 50 years, is a must-visit for music fans.
Eau Claire is a great for food, art, and animal lovers
Like a few other Midwest towns, Eau Claire is also emerging as a great destination for food lovers. In addition to being a live music venue, The Lakely is also known for its extensive pub-style menu and great cocktails and is just one potential stop on the map for visitors to Eau Claire. Mona Lisa's, which focuses on Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, is another hot spot, while The Informalist offers modern cuisine with a farm-to-table ethos.
Outside of music and gastronomy, Eau Claire's arts scene extends into several fields, most notably sculpture. There is a regular Sculpture Tour introducing visitors to the city's outdoor sculptures, which are specially chosen and change yearly. The town is also decorated with a number of impressive murals, making even a casual walk in the area worthwhile. Eau Claire also boasts some beautiful parks and hiking trails, making it a great place for dog owners. When it comes to accommodation, the Oxbow Hotel and Candlewood Suites are pet-friendly options for those traveling with the furry members of the family in tow.