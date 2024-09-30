Unmissable Things To Do On A Vacation In New Orleans, According To Visitors

When most people think of New Orleans, a buzzing scene filled with smooth jazz music and lots of drinks immediately seeps into their mind. You can turn this nightlife fantasy into a reality on Frenchmen Street. This avenue in the heart of New Orleans (just a few paces away from the Mississippi River) is the mecca for live music in the city. All you have to do is stroll down it and you'll be surrounded by the constant hum of tunes.

One user on Reddit spilled, "Live music on Frenchman St. is a MUST if you like jazz or any life music that's actually GOOD. It's just a few blocks from the FQ, but I'd recommend getting a cab there. Do not miss this!" There are a wealth of bars and clubs to choose from along this beloved New Orleans street. A traveler on Reddit recommends, "The Spotted Cat is my favorite Frenchman street bar for live music, but all the others on the street are great too." However, you can also just go in without a solid plan — as another user explains, "Frenchmen Street is like, 3-4 blocks long. So you would typically just want to go from one bar to the next to the next. All of them are going to be fantastic."

