Unmissable Things To Do On A Vacation In New Orleans, According To Visitors
New Orleans is a spirited city with over 300 years'worth of history for visitors to explore at its one-of-a-kind attractions. From impressive museums and long-standing restaurants to live music and ghost tours, there are lots of options for things to do in the Big Easy. While everyone's trip to the city will turn out slightly different, there are a few unmissable things you have to do on a vacation in New Orleans.
The Islands team decided to look beyond overhyped recommendations and get into the nitty-gritty of the truly worth-it New Orleans activities. We achieved this by diving into feedback from real visitors on various discussion websites like Reddit and Rick Steves' travel forum. After combing through countless posts and opinions, these are the most highly recommended things to do on your New Orleans vacation.
City Park offers museums, massive oak trees, and beautiful scenery
Visitors on a budget during their New Orleans vacation will greatly appreciate City Park. This 1,300-acre, family-friendly park is distinguished for its collection of oak trees, some of which are up to 800 years old. It is actually the largest plot of these fully-grown oak trees on the entire planet. There are also several museums located inside City Park, like the Louisiana Children's Museum and the New Orleans Museum of Art, making it a fantastic stop for families traveling with kids.
While wandering around a park might seem a little underwhelming for a vacation, many people actually consider it a highlight of their trip. One traveler on Rick Steves' Europe said, "On one of the small van tours we spent a small amount of time in City Park and wished we'd known about it sooner. It looked like a great place to walk or rent bikes for a fun day. " A Reddit user chimed in saying that they love City Park because, "You can walk around the park for hours and not have to pay for the botanical gardens or [New Orleans Museum of Art]."
Frenchmen Street is your base for music and culture
When most people think of New Orleans, a buzzing scene filled with smooth jazz music and lots of drinks immediately seeps into their mind. You can turn this nightlife fantasy into a reality on Frenchmen Street. This avenue in the heart of New Orleans (just a few paces away from the Mississippi River) is the mecca for live music in the city. All you have to do is stroll down it and you'll be surrounded by the constant hum of tunes.
One user on Reddit spilled, "Live music on Frenchman St. is a MUST if you like jazz or any life music that's actually GOOD. It's just a few blocks from the FQ, but I'd recommend getting a cab there. Do not miss this!" There are a wealth of bars and clubs to choose from along this beloved New Orleans street. A traveler on Reddit recommends, "The Spotted Cat is my favorite Frenchman street bar for live music, but all the others on the street are great too." However, you can also just go in without a solid plan — as another user explains, "Frenchmen Street is like, 3-4 blocks long. So you would typically just want to go from one bar to the next to the next. All of them are going to be fantastic."
Visit the St. Charles Streetcar Line and take a ride
Although the St. Charles Streetcar line is technically just a mode of public transportation throughout the city, it blossomed into one of the longest-running tourist attractions in New Orleans. These old-school vehicles have been chugging their way through the bustling streets for nearly 200 years so far. When a point of interest has been around for that long, you're practically required to check it out.
Not only is it a fun ride for both children and adults, it can easily be incorporated into your trip itinerary because it will take you across the city. Just be sure to have a realistic expectation of this particular site. As one Reddit user puts it plainly, "Streetcars are fun and can be an easy and cheap way to get around if you don't want to drive. Just don't be in a hurry, and expect to get real close to some sweaty strangers."
Cafe du Monde's beignets need to be experienced at least once
You haven't actually visited New Orleans unless you've tasted one of their sweet, pillowy staple desserts: beignets. Eating one of these French delights makes you feel like you're dining in the oldest pastry shop in Paris. New Orleanians have been indulging in these airy baked goods since the 18th century. By now they have completely perfected the art.
While there are countless places serving mouth-watering beignets across the city, the most famous and highly recommended spot for visitors to try them is Cafe Du Monde. This establishment has been making beignets for 162 years and counting. It's open late into the night as well, so it should be easy to squeeze in a visit here at any point during your vacation.
There are a few different Cafe Du Monde locations across New Orleans. A lot of travelers say their favorite is the one in City Park, though. One Reddit user explained, "The City Park one is a better ambiance and location. It's a bit more quiet, a bit less touristy, and the park ambiance is great."
Explore figures of the past at Nola's cemetery tours
Anywhere else on the planet, the idea of taking a cemetery tour would be scoffed at with disdain, but it's actually a very popular thing to do in New Orleans. Morbid as it may sound, the city features distinctive above-ground tombs since it's below sea level that offer a deep vein of history to tap into. A cemetery tour can help you explore the story of New Orleans with a firsthand look at where influential figures lie in rest today. As one Reddit user proclaimed, "Cemetery Tours are super cool and interesting."
One of the most-visited cemeteries in New Orleans is St. Louis Cemetery, but the only way to visit it is with an organized tour. On another Reddit thread, a user explained, "If you have interest in seeing St. Louis Cemetery No. 1, you have to go with a tour group. You can't go in on your own. There's a lot of history attached to that cemetery, and the people who are buried there." Luckily, these guided explorations of the cemetery grounds are fairly affordable. For example, this St. Louis Cemetery Walking Tour only costs $25 and provides an expert New Orleans local guide who will tell stories about each notable tomb as you pass.
St. Roch Market is your New Orleans stop for cultured cuisine
Traveling with a big group and can't quite decide on what to get for lunch during your vacation in New Orleans? St. Roch Market will be able to help settle that debate. This food hall-style market is the ideal place to grab a bite to eat in the middle of the day in New Orleans. It even has a bit of history mixed in there because this public market has roots dating all the way back to 1875.
St. Roch Market is a fantastic spot to try local New Orleans food specialties. One Quora user shared, "This is a true taste of New Orleans with many cultures represented under one roof. It's definitely a unique experience. Poké, raw oysters, burgers, Cuban, Mediterranean, like New Orleans it's one big food gumbo!" Spending an afternoon exploring the options at St. Roch's can be like a food tour in itself.
Go to Pat O'Brien's Piano Bar for music and Hurricanes
The nightlife in New Orleans is unlike anywhere else in the United States with its authentic, vibrant atmosphere that can be intoxicating in itself. One place to soak up all this energy is Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter. Their slogan is, "Having fun since 1933," so you know that you're in for a blast when you spend the evening at this spot.
This bar was actually a prohibition speakeasy back in the day, and they invented New Orleans' famous Hurricane drink. It still holds up to this day. One user on Reddit admitted, "Pat O' Brien's Hurricanes are my guilty pleasure drink. I don't care that it's syurp out of a bottle, I just love that alcoholic Kool aid..."
Live music is a core experience when you're spending time in New Orleans, too. This bar will give you a crash course in the city's fun-loving music scene. One Quora user recommended, "If you like fancy drinks with your music, Pat O'Brien's and its piano bar is tough to beat as fun. Have a Hurricane."
The National WWII Museum can be enjoyed for hours
There is plenty more to do in New Orleans besides participating in the party lifestyle. For instance, history lovers can spend hours getting lost in the National WWII Museum. As one traveler on Rick Steves' Travel Forum said, "The WWII museum is awesome and highly recommended. However I will warn you that you could spend an entire day there." Another person on the same thread agreed, stating, "The WWII Museum is amazing. You could literally spend 2 days there. I don't usually like museums about wars ... but really it is an amazing museum and I highly recommend it."
The museum features a range of exhibits that tell the story of World War 2 and elaborate on its ripple effects around the world. Many former visitors highly recommended the 4D movie showing specifically because it truly gives you a sense of what it was like. However, be prepared for a tough watch. As one Google Reviewer explained, "The 4D movie experience is something no one should miss but it is very realistic and may be hard for some."
New Orleans swamp tours let you see the local wildlife
There are as many as 12,000 square miles of wetlands around New Orleans. For reference, that's approximately double the size of Hawaii. With all that marsh to explore, it's no surprise why the city has turned the swamp areas into a unique attraction for visitors on vacation.
Getting down and dirty in a swamp might not sound like the most enticing vacation activity, but it can actually be a lot of fun. These tours take you out in a boat to the wetlands to see animals like alligators in their natural habitat. Former participants gushed over the variety of wildlife they were able to see on their swamp tour.
One Reddit user broke down the day, saying, "Went in the morning and saw tons of wildlife, including big and small gators, raccoons, turtles, birds, etc. The captain was knowledgeable and funny and the ride was smooth. The bus to/from was easy to find and a nice ride, too." There are many swamp tour providers in New Orleans, but numerous travelers claimed that Cajun Encounters is the best. One person shared on Reddit, "I've done Cajun Encounters twice and it's been fantastic."
Stroll down New Orleans' Garden District
If you're searching for a low-maintenance activity to break up your day in New Orleans, head over to the Garden District for a stroll down the promenade. The Garden District is a luxurious, pedestrian-friendly neighborhood in New Orleans with colorful, eye-catching architecture and tree-lined streets. One Reddit user expressed, "[An] architecture tour in the Garden District is my all-time favorite thing to do in the GD."
This can be a guided walking tour, such as this Garden District Architecture Tour by NOLA Tours. However, you can also just stroll around the neighborhood on your own to take it all in if you're on a budget-friendly warm-weather vacation. In fact, many people highly advise travelers to just spend the afternoon walking around the Garden District on their own. One Reddit user advised, "I live in the GD. Walk the blocks between St. Charles and Magazine St ... From Jackson to Washington. Don't miss the cemetery at Washington and Prytania across from Commander's Palace."
Jackson Square is a vibrant spot for local art
Jackson Square is a major historical landmark of NOLA, yet it is completely free for tourists to visit and there are several interesting sites to check out around the area. The plaza started being established over 300 years ago, in the early days of New Orleans' founding as a city. Surrounding the square are sites like the St. Louis Cathedral and the Cabildo Museum. There is also a Cafe Du Monde location right next to Jackson Square, so you can easily hit two must-do activities in one go.
These days, Jackson Square is a popular spot for local artists to set up shop and work on their craft. This can be a really neat thing to see as a visitor on vacation if you aren't from an American city with a huge art scene. One user commented on a Reddit post stating, "I personally think going to the cathedral and seeing the artists at Jackson square is great."
New Orleans offers ghost tours for kids and adults
New Orleans doesn't simply have centuries of human history to explore — it's known for its spectral background as well. That's why it offers an abundance of ghost tours. On these adventures, you'll get in touch with the paranormal side of the city on foot. Depending on the provider you pick, the tour can be geared toward children or adults. Spooky, family-friendly ghost tours offer an age-appropriate experience for horror-inclined youngsters. Meanwhile, the Adults-Only New Orleans Ghost, Crime, Voodoo, and Vampire Tour is a better fit for older individuals who want to get spooked.
The adult ghost tour is run by a company called Hottest Hell Tours, which is one of the most widely endorsed tour guides by travelers. Reddit user u/kirils9692 declared, "Strongly recommend Hottest Hell Tours. They can tell you some less common (but still very interesting) stories about NOLA, while taking you down some less walked paths. They do intensive research on their stories, and I got the feeling that they really love their jobs." A Redditor commenting on a different post shared that sentiment, stating, "Hottest hell tour is the company I recommend to company coming into town. They're great!"
NOLA's Pharmacy Museum is full of history
One of the most intriguing attractions in NOLA is the Pharmacy Museum, which provides a deep dive into the history of medicine. One Google reviewer declared, "This museum was our favorite part of our trip to New Orleans. Absolutely fascinating everything we learned about." An endorsement like that alone is a pretty big reason to give this place a chance.
The Pharmacy Museum features roughly 18,400 pieces that come from the 18th to 20th centuries, including items like cosmetics, perfumes, medical instruments, and apothecary tools. As a traveler on Reddit eagerly shared, "Absolutely loved this place! Went to NOLA a few years back and was just walking the streets with my fiancée and decided to stop in and was impressed with how many old pharmacy artifacts they had!" Not only is it fascinating to see these historical objects with your own eyes, but it can also make for a surprisingly aesthetic snapshot for when you post your vacation photos — just wait to do so until you get home.
New Orleans' metaphysical and voodoo shops are not to be missed
A mystical tone vibrates in the air around New Orleans, and you can take a piece of it home with you as a souvenir by visiting one of the city's many metaphysical and voodoo shops. It's such a big thing in New Orleans that "Voodoo Shopping" is actually listed as a highlight attraction on the city's official tourism website. Keep in mind that voodoo and similar beliefs are an important piece of NOLA's culture and every visitor should be respectful. That said, you're also encouraged to check out these stores for yourself.
You'll find a variety of such shops around New Orleans that range from touristy to extremely authentic, and Reddit users are quite vocal about their favorites. One person said, "Voodoo Authentica in the quarter was a really nice shop and a bit less touristy feeling last time I was there." On a Reddit post asking for witchy New Orleans recommendations, infernalsea shared, "Hex Old World Witchery and its sister store, Omen, right next door, are both excellent!"
Methodology
We used a thorough research process to put together this lineup. First, we went through the opinions of users on forum websites like Reddit, Quora, Google Reviews, and Rick Steves. Then, we organized the top suggestions into a list. Finally, further research was conducted on attraction websites to gather all the necessary details travelers would need to know about each site.