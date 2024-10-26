One Of The America's Oldest National Parks Is A Midwest Gem With Unparalleled Cave Adventures

A herd of bison grazing on the prairie. A hiking trail stretching between the walls of a canyon. A candlelit descent into a vast network of cave tunnels that almost seems to breathe. This is South Dakota's Wind Cave National Park. While the landscape, hiking trails, and wildlife watching opportunities above ground are well worth a visit, this is a fantastic national park for underground adventures. Most travel here to see the park's namesake: Wind Cave. Not only are there unpredictable winds flowing through the cave, the tunnel walls' unique rock formations are captivating. This place has been a source of fascination for human beings for a long time. According to a Lakota oral history, it's is an entrance to the spirit lodge, where the first people emerged into the world we know.

Advertisement

The cave is only safe to explore on a tour with a park ranger — but fortunately that's easy to arrange. Wind Cave is one of the National Parks you can get into for free any day of the year, though if you want to go down into the famous caves, you'll need to sign up for a paid tour at the visitor center (or better yet, book in advance to reserve your spot through recreation.gov). Luckily, these tours aren't too expensive. Depending on what part of the tunnel system you want to see and what kind of tour experience you're looking for, you can expect to pay between $14 and $45 per adult visitor.