Step Into The Heart Of Day Of The Dead On A Storied Mexican Island Full Of Tradition

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday celebrated on November 1 and 2 each year. You could almost compare Day of the Dead to Mardi Gras with its colorful celebrations. If you aren't already familiar with it, you've probably seen it celebrated most commonly in the painted "sugar skull" faces that pay homage to La Catrina, or the Lady of the Dead. But the day is about more than festivals and face paint — it's when living people honor the souls of their passed-on family members. If you're interested in celebrating Day of the Dead right in the heart of the tradition, Mexico's Isla de Janitzio is where to do it.

There are lots of ways to vacation in Mexico besides partying on the beach — like checking out some of the smaller towns and villages packed with culture and history. Janitzio is the biggest of five islands in Michoacán's Lake Pátzcuaro, and some of the best Day of the Dead celebrations come alive here every year, drawing visitors from all around the world. On November 1, people visit the island's cemetery to give offerings like bread, fruits, liquor, and cempasúchil flowers (marigolds), and the grounds are lit up with candles. While you'll find the traditional altars and offerings, music, prayers, and processions taking place, much of it is uniquely inspired by the culture of the Indigenous P'urhépecha people native to the island. Visitors will hear Pirekua, which is traditional music unique to the P'urhépecha and can even take photos with the island's butterfly fisherman, known for their style of scooping up fish in giant butterfly nets.

While Janitzio is a unique place to visit any time of year, planning to come during Day of the Dead will give you an experience unlike any other. The ancient legends, unique Indigenous traditions and heritage, and historical landmarks make it a top spot to visit for lovers of culture and history.