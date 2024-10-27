Step Into The Heart Of Day Of The Dead On A Storied Mexican Island Full Of Tradition
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday celebrated on November 1 and 2 each year. You could almost compare Day of the Dead to Mardi Gras with its colorful celebrations. If you aren't already familiar with it, you've probably seen it celebrated most commonly in the painted "sugar skull" faces that pay homage to La Catrina, or the Lady of the Dead. But the day is about more than festivals and face paint — it's when living people honor the souls of their passed-on family members. If you're interested in celebrating Day of the Dead right in the heart of the tradition, Mexico's Isla de Janitzio is where to do it.
There are lots of ways to vacation in Mexico besides partying on the beach — like checking out some of the smaller towns and villages packed with culture and history. Janitzio is the biggest of five islands in Michoacán's Lake Pátzcuaro, and some of the best Day of the Dead celebrations come alive here every year, drawing visitors from all around the world. On November 1, people visit the island's cemetery to give offerings like bread, fruits, liquor, and cempasúchil flowers (marigolds), and the grounds are lit up with candles. While you'll find the traditional altars and offerings, music, prayers, and processions taking place, much of it is uniquely inspired by the culture of the Indigenous P'urhépecha people native to the island. Visitors will hear Pirekua, which is traditional music unique to the P'urhépecha and can even take photos with the island's butterfly fisherman, known for their style of scooping up fish in giant butterfly nets.
While Janitzio is a unique place to visit any time of year, planning to come during Day of the Dead will give you an experience unlike any other. The ancient legends, unique Indigenous traditions and heritage, and historical landmarks make it a top spot to visit for lovers of culture and history.
History meets modern celebration on Isla de Janitzio
Aside from its beauty, Janitzio is also famous for the preservation of ancient P'urhépecha customs and traditions that set its Day of the Dead celebration apart. During the boat trip across the lake to the island, you may observe the butterfly fisherman demonstrating their traditional style of fishing. At night, they also perform a candle-lit ritual dance with their nets meant to awaken the souls of the dead. Locals carry offerings to the cemetery on the island, which is lit up with candle vigils. When visiting the cemetery, remember that while Day of the Dead is not a sad holiday; people are honoring their deceased loved ones, so it's a good idea to be mindful of that in respect of the local customs.
While on the island, you'll want to climb to its highest point to take in a wider view of the lights and colors of the celebration. It's over 300 steps to the peak of the island, where there's also a statue of José María Morelos that stands 40 meters tall. Morelos was a leader of the Mexican Independence movement, and this major regional landmark began construction in 1931 and was finished in 1934. Inside the statue, visitors can admire detailed paintings of Morelos' life by the artist Ramón Alva de la Canal.
Planning your Day of the Dead trip to Isla de Janitzio
If you're coming from Mexico City, you can hop on a quick flight to Morelia, which is just an hour away from Pátzcuaro. If you're coming from Mexico's second-largest city, Guadalajara, it's just under a five-hour drive away. To get to the island, you'll need to take a boat ride from Pátzcuaro, and there are regular ferries running throughout the day. Keep in mind, though, that this time of year is especially busy, so plan ahead and come early to avoid crowds and standing in line. During the day, it's recommended to make time to climb the steps to the statue of José María Morelos, where you'll get a panoramic view of the island and surrounding waters. Along the way, vendors will be selling a traditional snack called charales, which are small fish, deep-fried and eaten whole with salsa and lime. You may want to dress in layers, as it gets chillier in the evening.
During your visit to the island, you'll pass by souvenir shops, although many reviewers on TripAdvisor say these are tourist traps, suggesting that you'd be better off saving your souvenir shopping for other parts of Michoacán. Since Janitzio is the most popular of the islands on Lake Pátzcuaro, visitors may want to also visit some of the other nearby villages, such as Tzintzuntzan and Tzurumutaro, which will be less crowded and have their own Day of the Dead celebrations going on.
While there aren't any accommodations on the island of Janitzio, travelers can find places to stay in the town of Pátzcuaro, as well as plenty of spots to grab a drink or a meal. About 40 minutes away, there is the village of Capula, which is home to a giant clay statue of La Catrina. The village also runs a giant craft festival, typically starting in late October and through the end of the holiday, where visitors can purchase artisanal artworks and figurines of La Catrina and enjoy live music and tons of food.