European Countries With The Best Café Culture, According To Rick Steves
If anyone understands café culture, it's Europeans. On this continent, you won't be sitting in a strip mall parking lot sipping your latte. You'll be in a cozy bistro or outdoor patio, taking in the scenery and shamelessly people-watching. Instead of downing your drink, you can take your sweet time. After all, café culture is all about savoring the present moment as well as your beverage.
Of course, every country is different, and travel expert Rick Steves knows this well. He understands that certain European countries have a better café culture than others. In places where the art of coffee thrives, you'll find pedestrian-only streets and town squares bursting with eateries. Visiting these establishments isn't solely reserved for mornings either. You can experience this culture all day long, whether reading alongside an afternoon espresso or enjoying post-work drinks with friends. Visiting a quaint café could even be a precursor to dinner or a night on the town. Since many places also serve food, your beverage can evolve into a full-on meal. By now, you're probably envisioning yourself in a European bistro, enjoying a cappuccino and soaking up the vibe, but before planning your trip, consider Rick Steves' insight on which countries have the best café cultures.
Europe's best café cultures
While sipping coffee in a quaint Italian piazza or savoring a croissant at a Parisian sidewalk bistro, you can't help but feel Europe's vibrant café culture. Rick Steves has experienced this firsthand and highlights six countries where the art of café life truly shines: Italy, France, Greece, Austria, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. These spots offer a window into the local social life of each country — but don't expect each location to have the same vibe.
Along the Mediterranean Sea, the countries of Italy, France, and Greece set the standard for café culture. According to Steves, Italian cafés are a focal point of daily life, where you can enjoy a variety of drinks and light bites all day long (just don't order a cappuccino after noon in Italy, or you'll be immediately pegged as a tourist). Across the border, French establishments provide a meeting point for everything from business discussions to romantic rendezvous. Meanwhile, Greece's coffee scene is varied. You'll find traditional coffeehouses that are popular among older generations alongside hip cafés serving specialty roasts.
Cities that were once apart of the Autro-Hungarian empire carry their own unique tradition, which is exemplified in Viennese-style coffeehouses. On his website, Steves describes these locations as "a living room down the street." Imagine yourself sinking into a plush sofa with a good book or enjoying a pleasant conversation among friends. If you find yourself here, try the aptly named Viennese coffee, which serves as a digestif and a chocolatey dessert. These elegant establishments aren't confined to Austria; Steves explains that you can find them all across Central Europe, including Hungary and Czechia.
Tips for enjoying Europe's café culture to the fullest
When planning your first trip to Europe, carve out time in your itinerary for café visits. It might not seem like a touristy activity at first, but immersing yourself in the culture is one of the best ways to soak up the local atmosphere. And remember, there's no need to rush. Sip your cappuccino slowly and embrace the leisure lifestyle. However, it is highly suggested that you time your café trips strategically. Sunday after church is the people-watching hour, but you'll want to snag a table before post-Mass crowds roll in.
The cost of European cafés can vary, and you might pay more to sit outdoors overlooking the city square. However, it's worth paying a bit extra for a view; consider it a fee for prime real estate. Of course, if you're trying to save a few euros, explore less-touristy neighborhoods. Familiarize yourself with local tipping customs so you don't commit a foreigner faux pas.
Since you're abroad, it's important to adjust your expectations. Don't expect Western-style coffee houses that accommodate endless drink customizations. Since cafés don't have the same offerings as the U.S., you might be unable to order an oat milk latte. In fact, if you order a latte in Italy, you'll get a glass of milk. Stick to the menu to experience authentic local flavors. Also, in many European cafés, servers might not check in on patrons frequently — which can be a good thing. With this respect for time and space, you can sit back, relax, and let the café culture sweep over you.