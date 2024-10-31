European Countries With The Best Café Culture, According To Rick Steves

If anyone understands café culture, it's Europeans. On this continent, you won't be sitting in a strip mall parking lot sipping your latte. You'll be in a cozy bistro or outdoor patio, taking in the scenery and shamelessly people-watching. Instead of downing your drink, you can take your sweet time. After all, café culture is all about savoring the present moment as well as your beverage.

Of course, every country is different, and travel expert Rick Steves knows this well. He understands that certain European countries have a better café culture than others. In places where the art of coffee thrives, you'll find pedestrian-only streets and town squares bursting with eateries. Visiting these establishments isn't solely reserved for mornings either. You can experience this culture all day long, whether reading alongside an afternoon espresso or enjoying post-work drinks with friends. Visiting a quaint café could even be a precursor to dinner or a night on the town. Since many places also serve food, your beverage can evolve into a full-on meal. By now, you're probably envisioning yourself in a European bistro, enjoying a cappuccino and soaking up the vibe, but before planning your trip, consider Rick Steves' insight on which countries have the best café cultures.

