An Easy-To-Digest Guide On Planning Your First Trip To Europe

It's a big world out there, but for many of us, a once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination that we can't miss is Europe. A continent known for its history, culture, food, and great outdoors, Europe is rich and varied. There's a lot to see here, from iconic structures like the Eiffel Tower, to towering mountains such as the Alps, to beaches that will make the heart melt. A traveler going to the continent for the first time might struggle to identify exactly where and what to visit, how to get around, and what phrases to learn. All of these variables can be daunting.

Luckily we've got answers for you. Islands exclusively spoke with Victoria Fricke, owner of the luxury travel agency Vic's Vacations, to get the low-down on what to consider when planning your very first trip to Europe. You can certainly organize your inaugural trip to the continent yourself, but planning the adventure in tandem with a professional can pay dividends. "Using a travel agent allows you to remove the stress of identifying the right location, amount of time in that destination, how to get from point A to point B," explains Fricke. "Vic's Vacations specializes in European travel and we do the heavy lifting for you. Simply let us know the type of trip you wish to take, the overall experience you're looking for and the price point you feel comfortable with, and we'll curate an itinerary just for you!"

