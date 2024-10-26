One Of Maine's Smallest Islands Is A Secret Gem Full Of Local Art And Only Accessible By Boat

Ten miles off the coast of Maine lies Monhegan Island, surely one of the most unique destinations on the eastern seaboard. A fishing village with an artists' colony, this isolated, rocky island feels much more remote than you might believe possible. Seals raise their pups on the rocks, porpoises play in the offshore waves, and the state's iconic pine trees dominate granite cliffs overlooking pebble beaches. If the best parts of Maine were wrapped up in a tidy one-mile-square area, it would look like Monhegan.

Advertisement

The village lining Main Street occupies only a small part of the island. Like other secluded islands in Maine, the rest of Monhegan is preserved in its natural state and is open for exploring, thanks to a series of trails. It's a quick hike to the island's windward side, where towering cliffs overlook the churning Atlantic. But, as wild as this island seems, there are welcoming inns, guesthouses, restaurants, shops, and even a brewery to enjoy during your stay.

Monhegan has been luring plein-air painters for many years. Art is everywhere — in galleries, museums, and the many private studios dotted throughout the village. Watch for announcements on the town bulletin board, where artists advertise viewing hours and welcome you to their studios. Famous artists who have worked in Monhegan include Rockwell Kent, Robert Henri, and George Bellows.

Advertisement