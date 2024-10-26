One Of Maine's Smallest Islands Is A Secret Gem Full Of Local Art And Only Accessible By Boat
Ten miles off the coast of Maine lies Monhegan Island, surely one of the most unique destinations on the eastern seaboard. A fishing village with an artists' colony, this isolated, rocky island feels much more remote than you might believe possible. Seals raise their pups on the rocks, porpoises play in the offshore waves, and the state's iconic pine trees dominate granite cliffs overlooking pebble beaches. If the best parts of Maine were wrapped up in a tidy one-mile-square area, it would look like Monhegan.
The village lining Main Street occupies only a small part of the island. Like other secluded islands in Maine, the rest of Monhegan is preserved in its natural state and is open for exploring, thanks to a series of trails. It's a quick hike to the island's windward side, where towering cliffs overlook the churning Atlantic. But, as wild as this island seems, there are welcoming inns, guesthouses, restaurants, shops, and even a brewery to enjoy during your stay.
Monhegan has been luring plein-air painters for many years. Art is everywhere — in galleries, museums, and the many private studios dotted throughout the village. Watch for announcements on the town bulletin board, where artists advertise viewing hours and welcome you to their studios. Famous artists who have worked in Monhegan include Rockwell Kent, Robert Henri, and George Bellows.
Monhegan Island's history and charm
Monhegan and the nearby coast of Maine are thought to be some of the oldest settled areas of the state and possibly even visited by the Vikings. English explorer Captain John Smith was the island's most famous advocate, and a fishing and trading village sprouted up after his visit in 1614. By the late 1800s, the fishing industry was strong and an artists' colony had formed on the island. Today, fishers still toil the waters, and artists still work their easels.
The Monhegan Museum of Art & History is one of the easiest places to find on the island; it's located at the historic lighthouse. The galleries feature local artists and exhibitions depicting the island's history and culture. The museum is open from late June through the end of September, and lighthouse tours are available from July through September.
Besides a few work trucks, there are no vehicles on the island, so the best way to explore is on foot. About 12 miles of trails crisscross the island, connecting the village and harbor on the west side with the rocky headlands on the east. The island land trust, Monhegan Associates, publishes a walking trail map you can purchase on the ferry. Trails range from easy short hops to challenging hikes along narrow and steep ridges.
Getting to and staying on Monhegan
There's only one way to get to Monhegan: by boat. Visitors often arrive on the Laura B of the Monhegan Boat Line, a historic wooden ferry boat that leaves Port Clyde. It also carries the islander's mail and daily supplies, running year-round. There are also two other seasonal ferries, one leaving New Harbor and another leaving Boothbay Harbor. Private vessels looking to visit Monhegan must pick up one of the harbormaster's moorings, but availability is limited.
Unlike other peaceful beach vacation spots in Maine, such as breathtaking Chebeague Island and Vinalhaven, which lie in more protected waters, Monhegan is exposed to the open Atlantic. The village is clustered around a natural harbor on the more sheltered west side of the island, facing smaller Manana Island. A prominent landmark is The Island Inn, which has operated since 1816, from a bluff overlooking the town. Other accommodation options include Monhegan House and Shining Sails Bed and Breakfast. In addition to primary facilities, each business offers cottages or apartment options on the island.
The best time of year to visit Maine, especially its islands, is during the summer months — roughly June through September. Many of Monhegan's residents leave for the winter, and most lodging and dining options shutter for the season in mid-October. Also, keep in mind that from November to March, the ferry only makes two or three trips to the island each week.