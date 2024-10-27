The Best Michigan Road Trip For Awe-Inspiring Waterfall Views Is A Coastal Peninsula Paradise

A 60-mile claw reaching out into Lake Superior along Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the Keweenaw is the northernmost peninsula in a state full of dramatic peninsulas. Its sparse population and dramatic scenery inspires secluded nomadic roamings through forested hills and across an inland waterway, the Portage Canal, that technically separates it from the main Upper Peninsula. The canal's name means "Keweenaw" in Ojibwe, the Native American language indigenous to the region, and describes how the canal and inland lakes helped connect the region to the mainland. Although it doesn't have the glacial lakes and alpine views of a western road trip, its position on the deepest Great Lake amidst 60-foot waterfalls and countless scene-stealing hikes is not a bad substitute.

You can reach the remote region through the gateway city of Houghton, which is a five-hour drive from Mackinac City, the northernmost tip of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, or four hours from Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Duluth, Minnesota. Flights to Houghton County Airport depart twice daily from Chicago O'Hare, connecting Keweenaw to the world; the flight time is about two and a half hours. Once you arrive, you'll want to pick up a rental car at the airport for your road trip. Make sure to have a map handy as you travel, as mobile phone service isn't always available. There aren't too many roads around, so most of your route will take you along US-41 (in the central peninsula), Gay Lac La Belle Road (east coast), or MI-26 (northwest coast). You can take the tour any time of year to enjoy dramatic scenery, but in the early spring and summer, you'll find the waterfalls at their most dramatic.

