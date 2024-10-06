Bright Blue Glacial Lakes And Panoramic Alpine Views Are Guaranteed On This Western Road Trip

Over 3 million people explore the stunning mountain scenery and azure lakes of Glacier National Park every year, but fewer head out on a road trip to discover more of Montana's scenic vistas and beautiful roadways. If you have at least a week — preferably two — put some mileage on your car and set out to explore western Montana's Big Sky Country. With jaw-dropping vistas at every turn, friendly towns, and activities from fly fishing to bison safaris, a western Montana road trip is fun for the whole family.

Bozeman is a good starting point, as it has the state's busiest airport. Officially named Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN), it's 20 minutes from the fun, small city (population 53,000) of Bozeman. Either at the beginning or end of your road trip, soak in the Bozeman Hot Springs, check out the world-class paleontology collections at the Museum of the Rockies, or cast a line in the Gallatin River, one of the most famous places in the world to go fly fishing. Bozeman is also an hour and a half from the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park, which is off the route outlined here. If you have the time, absolutely plan a day trip or more to Yellowstone.

Our 700-mile dream Montana road trip starts in Bozeman and then goes to Glacier National Park. Then, via Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road, the route goes to Whitefish. Then, head down U.S. Route 93 to Flathead Lake West Shore State Park and on to Missoula. The route ends in Bozeman. All told, it takes 12 hours if you drive it straight, but don't do that! Pick the activities and attractions that appeal to you the most and enjoy the wide open spaces, alpine views, and blue lakes of Montana's aptly named Big Sky Country.

