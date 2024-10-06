Bright Blue Glacial Lakes And Panoramic Alpine Views Are Guaranteed On This Western Road Trip
Over 3 million people explore the stunning mountain scenery and azure lakes of Glacier National Park every year, but fewer head out on a road trip to discover more of Montana's scenic vistas and beautiful roadways. If you have at least a week — preferably two — put some mileage on your car and set out to explore western Montana's Big Sky Country. With jaw-dropping vistas at every turn, friendly towns, and activities from fly fishing to bison safaris, a western Montana road trip is fun for the whole family.
Bozeman is a good starting point, as it has the state's busiest airport. Officially named Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN), it's 20 minutes from the fun, small city (population 53,000) of Bozeman. Either at the beginning or end of your road trip, soak in the Bozeman Hot Springs, check out the world-class paleontology collections at the Museum of the Rockies, or cast a line in the Gallatin River, one of the most famous places in the world to go fly fishing. Bozeman is also an hour and a half from the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park, which is off the route outlined here. If you have the time, absolutely plan a day trip or more to Yellowstone.
Our 700-mile dream Montana road trip starts in Bozeman and then goes to Glacier National Park. Then, via Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road, the route goes to Whitefish. Then, head down U.S. Route 93 to Flathead Lake West Shore State Park and on to Missoula. The route ends in Bozeman. All told, it takes 12 hours if you drive it straight, but don't do that! Pick the activities and attractions that appeal to you the most and enjoy the wide open spaces, alpine views, and blue lakes of Montana's aptly named Big Sky Country.
The Montana Big Sky Country road trip itinerary
This road trip was originally conceived by Visit the USA, America's official tourism company. The longest section of this beautiful cross-state road trip is the five-hour drive from Bozeman to Glacier National Park. Settle into your hotel and the next morning set out on one of America's most spectacular drives, the Going-to-the-Sun Road through the national park. Make sure you reserve the trip in advance, as all vehicles need a reservation to keep traffic in check. With more than 700 lakes and 700 miles of trails, over 200 waterfalls, and 25 glaciers, Glacier National Park is a treasure. Stay a few days and hike, take a boat tour, or join a Jeep or horseback riding excursion into the Blackfeet Reservation with a Native guide via Blackfeet Tours.
A little more than an hour and a half from Glacier is Whitefish, a postcard-perfect ski town where you can browse shops and galleries and rent bikes. The nearby resort town of Big Fork is situated on the large Flathead Lake. Take a dip in the blue glacial water surrounded by snowcapped Rocky Mountains, catch a theater production, or go cross-country skiing in the pristine woods.
Missoula is the next stop, two hours south of Big Fork. Break up the trip by driving around the CSKT Bison Range, a conservation area where hundreds of bison roam. It's on the Flathead Reservation but is open to all for a fee. Three rivers meet in Missoula, a quintessential Western town known for its fly fishing, American frontier history, ghost town, and breweries. Missoula back to Bozeman is another three hours. A good stop along the way is Butte, which has an interesting historic district, a 90-foot Mary statue overlooking the Continental Divide, and an underground mine tour.
Travel tips for your Big Sky Country road trip
A convenient hotel in downtown Bozeman, the Bozeman Residence Inn is a comfortable place to stay with welcome hotel amenities like a pool and patio as well as spacious suites with living areas and kitchens. In Glacier National Park, the 214-room Many Glacier Hotel wows guests with views of Mt. Grinnell and Swiftcurrent Lake. Another top choice is the Glacier Park Lodge, in the southeast corner of the park. You'll know when you see it why It is referred to as "Big Tree Lodge" — the lobby brings the outside in with enormous Douglas fir tree trunks as decoration. All lodging within the park fills up quickly due to high demand, so try to book a year in advance if possible. The Firebrand Hotel is the place to be in Whitefish for its central location and rooftop bar and hot tub. Missoula's most outstanding property is Paws Up, a ranch resort where you can join a cattle drive, survey the scenery from a hot air balloon, or experience winter in Montana dogsledding.
As for where to eat, all the hotels listed here have restaurants, or you could try Plonk in Bozeman, where a venison chop and dozens of wine by the glass entice guests. In Glacier National Park, 'Nell's at Swiftcurrent is a casual spot for a huge breakfast or bison burger. The Lodge at Whitefish Lake offers a variety of options to eat in view of the lake like the upscale Boat Club and fun Tiki Bar. And at Missoula's Montana Club, dig into locally sourced steak or salmon. If this road trip inspires you, check out our road trip guide to explore Utah's five national parks.