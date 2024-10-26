One Of The Most Underrated Small Zoos In America Is An Easy-To-Navigate North Dakota Gem
When you think of the best zoos in the United States, the first one that comes to mind might be the enormous San Diego Zoo. Perhaps it's the Bronx Zoo in New York, or the Atlanta Zoo in Georgia with its giant pandas. However, it's worth taking a look at some lesser-known zoos, which are often underrated gems. Larger ones can be overwhelming to trek through, especially if you have little kids, but there is one lovely small zoo in North Dakota that is absolutely worth your time. Even better? It's really easy to navigate, unlike many of the giant ones.
The Roosevelt Park Zoo is located in Minot, North Dakota, which is also home to the uncrowded Theodore Roosevelt National Park, and it isn't the kind of sprawling zoo that will exhaust your children or yourself when trying to see every single animal in one day. That said, there are enough fascinating creatures to enjoy so you'll leave thrilled with your visit. In fact, one reviewer on TripAdvisor said, "The whole zoo is amazing. Just perfect. Just big enough that you got to see a wide variety but small enough that it wasn't tiring."
This entertaining place has 68 species of animals to visit, and it's far less expensive than the San Diego Zoo, which charges $74 for adults and $64 for children for a single day. The Roosevelt Park Zoo is $12 for adults 13-16, $10 for seniors, students, and military, and $8 for children 3-12. There are also events like Boo at the Zoo for Halloween, where kids trick-or-treat through the zoo, and discovery activities for your tiniest kids.
All about the Roosevelt Park Zoo in North Dakota
The Roosevelt Park Zoo has animals from North and South America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Australia. You can visit with sloths, camels, adorable red pandas, majestic African lions, African black-footed penguins, tigers, North American river otters, red kangaroos, okapi (first pic), bald and golden eagles, leopards, and and bison. (A bison was actually the first animal at the zoo when it opened in 1920.) One reviewer on Yelp praised the fact that you can get close enough to really see the animals at the Roosevelt Park Zoo, saying, "Absolutely wonderful zoo! We've been to sooooo many zoo's [sic] around the country and this zoo has wonderful animals you can see up close, shade, clean facility, beautiful landscaping, all around wonderful experience! We are so impressed and grateful we stopped in!"
The Roosevelt Park Zoo is wheelchair accessible, and while pets are not allowed, service animals are. The zoo has picnic areas so you can enjoy the entire day, concessions, and a gift shop. Do note that smoking isn't permitted on the premises. Wheeled sneakers, bikes, skateboards, scooters, and selfie sticks aren't allowed either, which makes it a much more relaxed experience.
Children ages 2-5 (and one adult caregiver per admission) can take classes at the zoo, which are about an hour long and held both inside the visitor center and in the zoo proper. There are also sing-a-longs, sensory bins to explore, and even a chance to meet an animal up close. There are even days when school isn't in session when the kids can attend a zoo day camp, including on New Year's Eve.