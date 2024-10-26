One Of The Most Underrated Small Zoos In America Is An Easy-To-Navigate North Dakota Gem

When you think of the best zoos in the United States, the first one that comes to mind might be the enormous San Diego Zoo. Perhaps it's the Bronx Zoo in New York, or the Atlanta Zoo in Georgia with its giant pandas. However, it's worth taking a look at some lesser-known zoos, which are often underrated gems. Larger ones can be overwhelming to trek through, especially if you have little kids, but there is one lovely small zoo in North Dakota that is absolutely worth your time. Even better? It's really easy to navigate, unlike many of the giant ones.

Advertisement

The Roosevelt Park Zoo is located in Minot, North Dakota, which is also home to the uncrowded Theodore Roosevelt National Park, and it isn't the kind of sprawling zoo that will exhaust your children or yourself when trying to see every single animal in one day. That said, there are enough fascinating creatures to enjoy so you'll leave thrilled with your visit. In fact, one reviewer on TripAdvisor said, "The whole zoo is amazing. Just perfect. Just big enough that you got to see a wide variety but small enough that it wasn't tiring."

This entertaining place has 68 species of animals to visit, and it's far less expensive than the San Diego Zoo, which charges $74 for adults and $64 for children for a single day. The Roosevelt Park Zoo is $12 for adults 13-16, $10 for seniors, students, and military, and $8 for children 3-12. There are also events like Boo at the Zoo for Halloween, where kids trick-or-treat through the zoo, and discovery activities for your tiniest kids.

Advertisement