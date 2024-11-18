One Of Europe's Largest Historic Centers Is In A Charming Spanish City Right On The Coast
For a trip to Spain, most travelers focus on Barcelona and Madrid. While both of these cities have a lot to offer, they also attract huge crowds, leading to tourist traps like Barcelona's bustling eatery street. The other option, of course, is to go off the beaten path and explore relatively remote parts of the country, where you'll be rewarded with some one-of-a-kind sights like Spain's bubblegum pink lake. However, you'll likely have some fear of missing out, considering how much history, culture, and food the country's urban hubs have. Fortunately, there's one Spanish city that hits all the right notes, without the overwhelming crowds and eye-watering prices you're likely to encounter in the aforementioned cities.
Situated on the eastern coast, Valencia is Spain's third-largest city. It is a treasure trove of Spanish experiences. We'd go so far as to say that if Valencia was the only city you visited during a short visit to the country, you wouldn't have that feeling of FOMO. Quite the contrary, you'd come away with experiences like walking through one of Europe's largest historic centers, seeing the Holy Grail, and eating paella in the city where it was conceived.
Valencia's old town is vast, gorgeous, and dense with history
The city's old town dates back 2,000 years, with influences from the Roman, Goth, and Muslim empires, all of which called it home at one point or another. Valencia's historic center is one of Europe's most expansive surviving old quarters and still has the ancient walled city's imposing gate, marked by the Quart and Serranos Towers. The Catedral de Valencia, built centuries ago, represents a blend of architecture styles and one of the city's most iconic sites. Packed with paintings, frescos, and sculptures, it is also where you can view the chalice out of which Jesus Christ is said to have sipped during the Last Supper. Attached is the El Miguelete bell tower, which offers a sweeping view of the old city from the above. If you're tired from scaling the 200-odd steps that lead to its top, take a moment to rest and sip on a drink at the nearby Plaza de la Virgen.
As you make your way through the old town's basilica, palace, and bell tower, all of which hold centuries of history, you will come upon another must-see site — old Valencia's silk and commodity market, La Lonja de la Seda de Valencia. Housed in an ornate Gothic-style building that is intricately decorated inside and out, this building used to be a business hub and is now a UNESCO World Heritage site. A short walk from there is the National Museum of Ceramics or Palacio del Marqués de Dos Aguas, which contains works by Picasso and Spain's largest collection of ceramics.
The city is home to many Spanish highlights
Valencia's historic aspects aside, the city is incredibly walkable, and you're never too far from a square or green area to lounge in. The city was deemed a Green Capital by the European Commission, and much of that greenery is in the expansive Turia Gardens, which lie on the now-dry riverbed of the Turia River. After it flooded, the river was diverted and the area was landscaped and designed for some of Valencia's modern buildings. These include the striking Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias, designed by celebrated local architect Santiago Calatrava to resemble a giant eye. There is an opera house, cinema, and aquarium, and the entire area is best explored by two wheels on winding cycling paths.
The Mercado Central, one of Europe's largest fresh produce markets, is a foodie's paradise. Snack on tapas, like stuffed olives and bits of fresh seafood, as you walk around a bewildering range of local produce. This is a great place to practice Spanish phrases every tourist should know. The city is also home to paella, the famous Spanish rice dish. You can sample some in the market or at one of the city's beaches by the sea.
Valencia boasts several miles of Mediterranean coastline, and the beaches are connected through wide, pedestrian-friendly promenades. There are several restaurants where you can treat yourself to local delicacies. If you want to work up an appetite first, the Marina de Valencia offers a host of beach activities and water sports. You'd be hard-pressed to find a dull moment in Valencia, whether you visit for a day or a week.