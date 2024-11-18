One Of Europe's Largest Historic Centers Is In A Charming Spanish City Right On The Coast

For a trip to Spain, most travelers focus on Barcelona and Madrid. While both of these cities have a lot to offer, they also attract huge crowds, leading to tourist traps like Barcelona's bustling eatery street. The other option, of course, is to go off the beaten path and explore relatively remote parts of the country, where you'll be rewarded with some one-of-a-kind sights like Spain's bubblegum pink lake. However, you'll likely have some fear of missing out, considering how much history, culture, and food the country's urban hubs have. Fortunately, there's one Spanish city that hits all the right notes, without the overwhelming crowds and eye-watering prices you're likely to encounter in the aforementioned cities.

Situated on the eastern coast, Valencia is Spain's third-largest city. It is a treasure trove of Spanish experiences. We'd go so far as to say that if Valencia was the only city you visited during a short visit to the country, you wouldn't have that feeling of FOMO. Quite the contrary, you'd come away with experiences like walking through one of Europe's largest historic centers, seeing the Holy Grail, and eating paella in the city where it was conceived.