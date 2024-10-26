The Breathtaking Vacation Destination That Was Named The Friendliest Country In The World

If you think you're generous, helpful, and good at compromising with others, you might play well with people in the friendliest country in the world, South Africa. In a survey of 3,000 participants from 27 countries, the financial services company Remitly used the Big 5 Personality Test's questions about one of the five traits, "agreeableness," to gauge how welcoming and friendly locals were. After harmonizing individual scores, participants from South Africa came out on top of the friendliness scale, with their country being ranked the friendliest in the world.

With coastline stretching out around the Cape of Hope, South Africa's vibrant coastal villages and world-class, tourist-friendly wine region could make anyone just a little more friendly than they might be at home. But it wasn't always this way. Today, strangers offer polite greetings and chatter proliferates in 11 official languages, but before the 1990s, South Africa's strict apartheid policy kept Indigenous and mixed-race Africans segregated and impoverished by the white minority population. The end of apartheid, which could have brought civil war and retaliation, resulted in the country's first democratically elected Black Prime Minister, Nelson Mandela, opting instead to reconcile and embrace friendship between South Africa's different tribes, races, and former oppressors. No wonder Archbishop Desmond Tutu dubbed the country the Rainbow Nation, a symbol for the diverse, multicultural and multilingual populace, as well as one of hope, harmony, and the agreeableness South Africans demonstrated in bringing a peaceful end to a brutal regime.

