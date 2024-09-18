South Africa's Top Tourist-Friendly Wine Region Offers World-Class Sips Without Huge Crowds

It feels like there's never a bad season to sip and savor a glass of wine. And in the Cape Winelands, that feeling holds true; however, there are a few prime months for tasting and touring that are better than the rest. September and October, the start of spring, boast temperate days and cool nights with fewer crowds, while November through January is peak season with clear skies and warm days that hover in the mid-70s to high-80s.

A trip to South Africa's wine country will have you seeing familiar grapes like chardonnay, merlot, and cabernet sauvignon. But you might also notice a few unfamiliar varietals gracing your tasting menus, like chenin blanc and pinotage.

Chenin blanc originated in the aforementioned Loire Valley and is only predominantly grown in South Africa, as well as some parts of California. The dry white wine features notes of ripened (sometimes tropical) fruits in South Africa. In France, the chenin's acidity is showcased, typically alongside notes of citrus fruits and florals. The pinotage is a uniquely South African creation, dating back to 1925. This red blend, created by Stellenbosch University's first viticulture professor, fuses pinot noir and cinsault grapes. Its unique flavor profile evokes jammy notes of dark, ripe fruit (think blackberry, fig) and a smoky (or earthy) finish.

Another South African standout, that is unique based on its production methods, is méthode cap classique (MCC). It's a bubbly wine created in the same way a champagne (from the region in France) is.