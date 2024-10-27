Parks, Small Towns, And Unparalleled Landscapes Abound On This Thrilling Southwestern Road Trip

Starting in Vegas, you'd be remiss not to snap a picture with the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign on your way out. Afterward, bid farewell to the fabulous city and head north on Interstate 15 toward the gorgeous Valley of Fire State Park. Located about 55 miles from the Vegas Strip, the 40,000-acre park is named for its fire-red rocks that are most vibrant at sunrise and sunset. Pay the worthwhile entrance fee of $10 ($15 for non-Nevada vehicles) to drive the 10-mile road through Nevada's largest and oldest state park, which twists through ancient sandstone, petrified trees, and ancient petroglyphs left behind by the Ancestral Puebloan people. There are group campsites in case you want to stay the night — though you might want to wait for winter to hike Zion without the crowds.

After passing through the scenic northwest corner of Arizona and crossing the stunning Virgin River Gorge, the route crosses over into Utah, where an abundance of beautiful parks and quaint towns await. Stop in St. George to wander its historic downtown district lined with antique shops and restaurants as well as a whimsical carousel in the town square. If you're traveling with kids, a visit to the St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site is a must. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the museum boasts a collection of Jurassic-era fossils and footprints that you can experience with a $10 general admission ticket. After digging into the past, continue to State Highway 9 toward Zion National Park.