Parks, Small Towns, And Unparalleled Landscapes Abound On This Thrilling Southwestern Road Trip
While the flash and thrill of Las Vegas has its charms, sometimes you need a long, leisurely road trip. Trading in crowded casino floors for wide open space and neon-lit streets for rustic ghost towns, the drive from Vegas to Zion National Park promises a relaxed alternative to the chaos of Sin City.
Leaving Las Vegas in the rearview, you'll discover a trail of stunning parks, charming small towns, and breathtaking landscapes on your way to Zion's majestic, red-cliffed park. The 155-mile drive makes it ideal for a day trip, which can be done in under three hours, but it's obviously longer with stops. Take your time as you pass through three states, savoring the journey rather than rushing to the destination. Whether you're traveling solo or with loved ones in tow, the route's array of attractions has something for everyone to enjoy. For a stunning American road trip through the Southwest, hit the road from Vegas to Zion.
The scenic route from Nevada to Utah
Starting in Vegas, you'd be remiss not to snap a picture with the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign on your way out. Afterward, bid farewell to the fabulous city and head north on Interstate 15 toward the gorgeous Valley of Fire State Park. Located about 55 miles from the Vegas Strip, the 40,000-acre park is named for its fire-red rocks that are most vibrant at sunrise and sunset. Pay the worthwhile entrance fee of $10 ($15 for non-Nevada vehicles) to drive the 10-mile road through Nevada's largest and oldest state park, which twists through ancient sandstone, petrified trees, and ancient petroglyphs left behind by the Ancestral Puebloan people. There are group campsites in case you want to stay the night — though you might want to wait for winter to hike Zion without the crowds.
After passing through the scenic northwest corner of Arizona and crossing the stunning Virgin River Gorge, the route crosses over into Utah, where an abundance of beautiful parks and quaint towns await. Stop in St. George to wander its historic downtown district lined with antique shops and restaurants as well as a whimsical carousel in the town square. If you're traveling with kids, a visit to the St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site is a must. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the museum boasts a collection of Jurassic-era fossils and footprints that you can experience with a $10 general admission ticket. After digging into the past, continue to State Highway 9 toward Zion National Park.
Charming towns and stunning state parks await you in Utah
With a handful of state parks between Vegas and Zion, there are a couple that you won't want to miss. With serene, blue waters and vibrant, red sandstone, Sand Hollow State Park is a popular spot for hiking, and water activities such as fishing and boating. Another underrated park with otherworldly scenery is Snow Canyon State Park, which features acres of dunes and hiking trails surrounded by unique geological formations. Day-use fees vary depending on your residency, and they can be purchased on the Utah state parks website before entering either park.
In the homestretch to the wondrous cliffs of Zion, there are a couple of charming towns you can visit. The first is Grafton, a storied ghost town from the mid-1800s that was abandoned in the 1940s. If you're a western film fan, you might recognize parts of the town from "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." Grafton was used as the backdrop for Paul Newman's bicycle scene in the 1969 classic. After exploring the town's empty buildings and nearby cemetery, continue down the road to your last small-town stop: Springdale. Resting inside Zion Canyon, this unofficial "Gateway to Zion National Park" is home to an ample collection of gift shops, restaurants, and hotels. Your idyllic road trip may end in Springdale, yet the town makes an excellent base camp for the start of your Zion adventures. And with nearby Zion trails going up to the Watchman, Mount Kinesava, and Johnson Mountain, you might want to stay in town for a few days to make sure you hike every peak.