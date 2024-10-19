The Underrated Time To Visit Zion National Park For The Same Iconic Hikes With Less Crowds

Exactly which hikes you should choose depends on your level of experience and preferences and what the weather conditions are like during your visit, but there are a few options you should definitely consider. If you don't mind a muddy slog, The Watchman is a great choice for a winter hike through Zion National Park. Looking out over the valley is a gorgeous sight any time of year, but if you do it in winter, you won't have to wait for your turn to take a picture. Another great option is the short, steep Weeping Rock hike, which most complete in under half an hour. If it's cold enough, you might be rewarded with an incredible winter formation: a wall of icicles. If the trail itself gets icy, though, it's likely to close, so hikers will have to hope for the perfect conditions.

Advertisement

Despite its deadly reputation, Angel's Landing is an iconic hike in Zion, and the National Park Service actually runs a lottery to hike it in the wintertime through recreation.gov. While it may be technically open, hiking the final half mile of the trail is not particularly safe when there's ice, so if you decide to attempt this famous trek, be prepared to turn back early. If you're hoping to traverse an old favorite but don't want to risk Angel's Landing, consider Observation Point instead. This is an all day trek that will have you on the trail for around six hours, but it will take you up switchbacks to the park's highest point to enjoy absolutely stunning views spread out below you.