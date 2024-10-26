Step Into A Fantasy-Like Island Setting At This Relaxed Luxury Resort Destination In Hawaii

A lush, tropical enclave on Maui's northwestern coast, Kapalua spans over 22,000 acres and boasts luxury resorts, golf courses, and top-rated beaches. In fact, Kapalua Bay was voted the best beach in America in 2018. The natural landscape here is diverse and dazzling, from the emerald-hued peaks of the West Maui Mountain range to the rugged lava fields along the Kapalua Coastal Trail and the vibrant coral reefs found underwater.

The wide range of activities available at Kapalua promises there's something for every traveler. Sports enthusiasts can tee off at Kapalua's two championship 18-hole golf courses, including the iconic Plantation Course, or play tennis at the Kapalua Tennis Garden. Guests can also indulge in more leisurely pursuits, such as pampering spa treatments or lounging on Kapalua's famed sandy beaches. Found off the coast are world-renowned diving and snorkeling sites, and Kapalua's Honolua Bay is a Marine Life Conservation District.

Kapalua is home to two luxury resorts, the Ritz-Carlton and the Montage, as well as multi-bedroom condominiums at the Kapalua Villas. Opened in 1991, the beloved Ritz-Carlton underwent a recent renovation, so the sprawling Hawaiian hideaway is better than ever. The resort, anchored around a massive 10,000-square-foot free-form swimming pool, boasts 327 chic and breezy rooms and suites, many featuring panoramic views over neighboring islands Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. The nearby Montage features just 50 lavish residences facing world-renowned Kapalua Bay. "Best resort experience I've ever had," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Location, rooms, views, beaches, snorkeling, concierge service, staff, cleanliness, and food were all unmatched." For a more affordable visit, Kapalua Villas offers 126 one- to three-bedroom condos, but no matter where you stay, Kapalua's stunning natural majesty is at your feet, coupled with its welcoming Aloha spirit.

