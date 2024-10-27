The Birthplace Of Canada's National Parks Is A Breathtaking Thermal Spring Hidden In Banff

In Canada's infancy, less than 20 years after the modern country's borders were formally forged in 1867, its newborn government was already mapping out national parks. Banff National Park, a sprawl of majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters, of crystalline lakes, dense woodlands, and glacial climbs, was dubbed the first. Banff's attractions are obvious, in your face. You can't walk down the pedestrianized high street or drive through any pass without the vast Rocky Mountains shadowing your every move. Yet, even within the park, it's still possible to avoid the Banff crowds. Steer towards these less frequented natural treasures, primed for exploration.

Thousands of years before the European conquest of Canada in the mid-18th century, Banff's Indigenous people held sacred the system of caves that cleaves beneath the surface of the Rockies. Pair a visit together with a soak in the "holy springs," where steam settles above thermal waters even in the ferocious Canadian winter. This way, travelers can see a quieter side of Banff than the banks of the famous lakes while learning about the people that conserved the pristine natural surrounds for thousands of years.