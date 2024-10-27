The Birthplace Of Canada's National Parks Is A Breathtaking Thermal Spring Hidden In Banff
In Canada's infancy, less than 20 years after the modern country's borders were formally forged in 1867, its newborn government was already mapping out national parks. Banff National Park, a sprawl of majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters, of crystalline lakes, dense woodlands, and glacial climbs, was dubbed the first. Banff's attractions are obvious, in your face. You can't walk down the pedestrianized high street or drive through any pass without the vast Rocky Mountains shadowing your every move. Yet, even within the park, it's still possible to avoid the Banff crowds. Steer towards these less frequented natural treasures, primed for exploration.
Thousands of years before the European conquest of Canada in the mid-18th century, Banff's Indigenous people held sacred the system of caves that cleaves beneath the surface of the Rockies. Pair a visit together with a soak in the "holy springs," where steam settles above thermal waters even in the ferocious Canadian winter. This way, travelers can see a quieter side of Banff than the banks of the famous lakes while learning about the people that conserved the pristine natural surrounds for thousands of years.
Learn about Canadian history on a scenic walking trail
Book a self-guided walking tour of Banff Cave and the hot springs with audio accompaniment on Viator to maintain the independence and isolation that comes with an off-piste adventure in Banff. Traversing the trail that winds alongside the Bow River, named for the nations trading the materials for Indigenous weaponry, and let your guide forge an image of the park pre-conquest. Listen to the story of the "discovery" of the springs by Europeans and the vicious legal dispute that unfolded in its wake, and learn about the development of the town that has come to exist today.
You'll track more than two miles of well-maintained trail on the tour, covering the best of Banff's Cave and Basin in 1-2 hours. Travel in the summer, late spring, or early autumn to ensure snow hasn't yet coated the park trails. The route includes the Marsh Loop Trail, a low-adrenaline hike that hugs the banks of the Bow and stretches out to the sprawling wetlands and steaming hot springs. With a Thermal Springs Pass, you can pair your excursion with a luxurious soak with scenic views in a second set of hot springs, the Banff Upper Hot Springs. Located almost 5,000 feet above sea level, on the side of Sulphur Mountain, you can recuperate from your tour with by bathing with clear views of Mount Rundle and Cascade Mountain.