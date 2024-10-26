One Of The Best Day Trips From Las Vegas Is To A Captivating Canyon Bursting With Color

When the manmade madness of Las Vegas gets to be too much, you can embark on a day trip to one of America's most extraordinary natural wonders: Antelope Canyon. Created millions of years ago by flash floods that eroded Navajo Sandstone formations, the Antelope Canyon today composes six separate slot canyons in Navajo Nation, near Page, Arizona, and just over the Utah border. These canyons now boast smooth, undulating rock walls and narrow openings that filter in light and can be traversed by foot. When direct beams illuminate the canyon, the walls reflect a kaleidoscope of intense colors, ranging from burnt orange to dark crimson.

Advertisement

The canyons are part of the Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park, so they can only be accessed when visitors are accompanied by a guide. The most famous canyons are the Upper Canyon, with an entrance at ground level, and the Lower Canyon, which requires steeper entry by ladder-like steps. Though the Lower Canyon requires more effort to enter, it is often less crowded and offers a more private experience. However, the structure of the Upper Canyon ensures that it gets the glowing beams of sunlight, usually around midday between May and September. While Vegas is within driving distance of a number of spectacular national parks, Antelope Canyon offers a truly immersive experience touring a natural work of art.

Advertisement