Hidden By Walled Gardens Is A Secret, Luxury Castle Hotel In Ireland With Woodland Views
A fairytale come to life on the Emerald Isle, Dromoland Castle is set on a 500-acre estate that boasts a centuries-old history. The picturesque fortress houses 97 luxurious rooms and suites, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, cozy bar, and pampering spa, surrounded by sprawling grounds of walled gardens, a large lake, and 18-hole golf course. While the 5-star retreat has every modern luxury, the Dromoland estate dates back over a thousand years, when this region of eastern Ireland was ruled by the powerful O'Brien clan.
The original 16th-century castle was torn down and replaced with the current Neo-Gothic pile in the 19th century. The O'Brien dynasty owned the estate for centuries until Dromoland was sold and became a hotel in 1963. Today, Dromoland Castle offers an elegant experience rich with Irish history and culture. At this beautiful spot, you'll enjoy classic Irish hospitality, as the country is known as one of Europe's safest and most welcoming.
Dromoland Castle is located in County Clare, about a 15-minute drive from Shannon Airport, which has direct flights to the U.S. from Boston and New York, and a 2.5-hour drive from Dublin Airport. According to Rick Steves, the best time to visit Ireland is during the summer months, when days are long and sunny, perfect for enjoying the scenic Irish countryside. Though the weather may be more unpredictable in spring and fall, the temperatures are often mild and rates more affordable. Come winter, which can be cold and rainy, roaring fires, festive displays, and steaming cups of tea beckon during the short days.
Inside the magnificent Dromoland Castle
Inside the impressive castle, the opulent interiors with crystal chandeliers, period furniture, and large fireplaces transport guests to another era. The elegant accommodations range from cozy double rooms to lavish suites with canopied beds and expansive views of the grounds. Guests can savor fine cuisine at the Earl of Thomond Restaurant, where locally sourced dishes are inventively prepared and served either a la carte or as a 9-course tasting menu. The more casual Fig Tree restaurant by the golf course is an elevated tavern with generous portions of classic Irish dishes. Don't miss the castle's sumptuous afternoon tea service or a drink at the Cocktail Bar, the red silk-clad room anchored by a large fireplace.
Both families and couples — especially honeymooners looking for a luxe destination — will find delights at every turn at Dromoland. The magnificent property draws novice and experienced golfers to its famed 18-hole Dromoland Golf Course, which has been voted as one of the top courses in Ireland. Other active pursuits on the estate include falconry, archery, hiking, biking, and fishing. For more leisure-inclined travelers, there is the idyllic Castle Spa, which boasts an indoor pool and 6 treatment rooms, and guests can also row out onto the bucolic Dromoland Lough. Finally, no one should miss a stroll through the walled gardens that burst with colorful florals and house a yew tree that dates to 1740.
"This is a 6 star hotel!" raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The service, rooms, restaurants, grounds and total ambiance were outstanding. The staff were something special and were everywhere. Loved walking the property (walled garden beautiful) and staying in such a wonderful piece of Irish history." Rates at Dromoland Castle start at $134 per night.
What to do and see near Dromoland Castle
While Dromoland's 500 acres will keep any guest busy for the duration of their stay, Ireland's natural and historic treasures are enticing. Only an hour's drive away are the iconic and stunning Cliffs of Moher, where Ireland's verdant green fields become craggy limestone cliffs that plunge into the Atlantic. For more dramatic landscapes, keep driving north on the Wild Atlantic Way, a 1,600-mile coastal road that winds up Ireland's western coast, promising jaw-dropping vistas and charming Irish villages along the way.
If you want to explore closer to Dromoland, visit Ennis, a Gaelic medieval town known for its friendly pubs where traditional Irish melodies are played and excellent shopping abounds. A 15-minute drive from Dromoland will bring you to Bunratty Castle, which was once the chief seat of the O'Brien clan and dates to the 15th century. Here you can explore the impressive tower fortress and the Bunratty Folk park, home to a Viking playground, fairy trail, recreated 19th-century Irish village, and animal farm. The castle is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the park open until 5:30 p.m., and adult admission costs €17.05. Bigger cities like Limerick and Galway are also within an hour's drive of Dromoland.