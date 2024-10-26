Hidden By Walled Gardens Is A Secret, Luxury Castle Hotel In Ireland With Woodland Views

A fairytale come to life on the Emerald Isle, Dromoland Castle is set on a 500-acre estate that boasts a centuries-old history. The picturesque fortress houses 97 luxurious rooms and suites, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, cozy bar, and pampering spa, surrounded by sprawling grounds of walled gardens, a large lake, and 18-hole golf course. While the 5-star retreat has every modern luxury, the Dromoland estate dates back over a thousand years, when this region of eastern Ireland was ruled by the powerful O'Brien clan.

The original 16th-century castle was torn down and replaced with the current Neo-Gothic pile in the 19th century. The O'Brien dynasty owned the estate for centuries until Dromoland was sold and became a hotel in 1963. Today, Dromoland Castle offers an elegant experience rich with Irish history and culture. At this beautiful spot, you'll enjoy classic Irish hospitality, as the country is known as one of Europe's safest and most welcoming.

Dromoland Castle is located in County Clare, about a 15-minute drive from Shannon Airport, which has direct flights to the U.S. from Boston and New York, and a 2.5-hour drive from Dublin Airport. According to Rick Steves, the best time to visit Ireland is during the summer months, when days are long and sunny, perfect for enjoying the scenic Irish countryside. Though the weather may be more unpredictable in spring and fall, the temperatures are often mild and rates more affordable. Come winter, which can be cold and rainy, roaring fires, festive displays, and steaming cups of tea beckon during the short days.

