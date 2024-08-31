One Of Ireland's Most Iconic Landmarks Is As Scenically Stunning As It Is Dangerous

The western shore of Ireland's County Clare ends in a ragged, 8-mile stretch of coastline that looks as if some giant sea monster has taken a bite out of it. An expanse of pool-table-felt green ends in a scalloped wall of golden limestone cliffs that, from an aerial view, look a lot like tooth marks. These are the Cliffs of Moher, which fall 700 feet straight down into the roiling Atlantic Ocean.

A million visitors per year come to this UNESCO Global Geopark that includes both the cliffs and the Burren, that rolling, green, fossil-rich landscape known for its farm bounty and wildflower displays. It's also known for its birdwatching, and the Visitor Center loans out binoculars so you can see the quirky, comical puffins waddle to and from their nests. That Visitor Center itself is an attraction, built partially underground, with a profile that blends seamlessly into the landscape. It's won multiple architectural awards.

Ireland is overall one of the safest, most welcoming European countries, but this ravishing landscape has a dark side. As beautiful as these cliffs are, they're also deadly. It is oh-so-very tempting to creep up and peer over the precipice, maybe capture a pic for your Instagram striking a yoga pose or doing a cartwheel. But there's a reason the cliffs' most popular viewing areas have fences: The crumbling cliff sides have claimed their share of lives. In the 25 years between 1992 and 2017, 66 people perished here, including 18 international tourists, some of whom were just looking to snap that perfect pic.

