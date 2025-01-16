Award-Winning Beaches Await At This Scenic Florida Destination With A Vibrant Downtown

Beyond the beach, St. Petersburg has so much more to offer that we'd be remiss if we didn't mention at least some of the other highlights you can discover during your vacation. First, let's talk about dining. Good food is abundant in and around St. Petersburg, and the city has some of the best tacos, Cuban sandwiches, and, of course, seafood you'll find in the state. Given its location, you have plenty of options for waterfront dining.

Some of the most highly rated restaurants overlooking the Gulf include St. Pete Crabby Bill's Seafood, The Island Grille, and Billy's Stone Crab. Stone crabs are a coveted dish along Florida's west coast, and their season runs from October 15 to May 1. But know before you consider ordering that stone crabs, managed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, are rated red (as in, seafood to avoid) by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch owing to fishery practices, poor management, and overfishing.

Once you have a full belly and sun-kissed skin, you can take in some of the other world-class attractions. First, you can check out the incredible St. Pete Pier, which has won multiple awards for its architecture and artistic elements. Speaking of art, if you're a fan of Salvador Dali, you can check out The Dali. Finally, if you're interested in seeing more nature, you can visit the Sunken Gardens, a living museum home to a flock of flamingoes as well as macaws, turtles, koi fish, and flora including banana and papaya trees, orchids, rainbow eucalyptus, and royal palms. Overall, St. Petersburg has so much to offer that it's impossible to discuss it all here. You'll just have to go and see it for yourself.