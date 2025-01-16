Award-Winning Beaches Await At This Scenic Florida Destination With A Vibrant Downtown
If you're looking for a beachside vacation, Florida is one of the best states to visit. Whether you're looking for a breathtaking crowd-free beach or exploring hidden ecological paradises like Fort De Soto, the Sunshine State has it all. However, one of the best places to catch rays and feel white sand between your toes may be in the city of St. Petersburg. Located on the edge of Tampa Bay, St. Pete, as it's often called, is a popular paradise destination. While Miami and Orlando may be more well-known nationally, St. Pete is where many of the locals (and out-of-towners) prefer to spend their time.
As soon as you set foot in the sand, you'll understand why Floridians love St. Pete. Yes, the beaches are astounding and award-winning, but the city has so much more to offer. St. Pete boasts historic buildings; a vibrant, walkable downtown; and an upbeat, positive vibe that permeates the very air around you. So book a trip to St. Pete and see what all the fuss is about.
Don't miss the award-winning beaches surrounding St. Petersburg
Since beaches are typically the biggest draw for Florida tourists, let's start with those within St. Petersburg. We have to mention that St. Pete and St. Pete Beach are two separate entities, so don't confuse the two. While one might assume the latter is part of the same city, it's actually not. In fact, they each have their own city council and mayor. St. Pete Beach is also on the Gulf of Mexico side, and it includes the beach neighborhood Pass-a-Grille. Both St. Pete Beach and Pass-a-Grille have won awards — St. Pete's won the title of World's Best Beach in 2021 from Tripadvisor, while Pass-a-Grille recently won a Traveler's Choice Award from Tripadvisor in 2024. Both are well worth your time if you're in Florida and looking to catch some sun.
Meanwhile, St. Petersburg the city has some incredible beaches along Tampa Bay. These include Maximo Beach and Park at the southern tip of the city, which are full of gorgeous palm trees and offer walking trails and a disc golf course. Or go to Spa Beach on the north side of St. Pete Pier, a short walk from many outstanding restaurants; and don't forget about St. Pete Municipal Beach, which has a snack bar and playground, located on Treasure Island on the Gulf side. As for St. Pete itself, the city keeps racking up accolades like a glitzy celebrity. In 2024 alone, St. Petersburg ranked No. 2 on Tripadvisor's Best of the Best Destinations (U.S.), while WalletHub ranked the city as the Best-Run City in Florida. With such an impressive pedigree, you almost have to visit St. Pete just for the experience.
What else to do in St. Pete beyond #beachvibes
Beyond the beach, St. Petersburg has so much more to offer that we'd be remiss if we didn't mention at least some of the other highlights you can discover during your vacation. First, let's talk about dining. Good food is abundant in and around St. Petersburg, and the city has some of the best tacos, Cuban sandwiches, and, of course, seafood you'll find in the state. Given its location, you have plenty of options for waterfront dining.
Some of the most highly rated restaurants overlooking the Gulf include St. Pete Crabby Bill's Seafood, The Island Grille, and Billy's Stone Crab. Stone crabs are a coveted dish along Florida's west coast, and their season runs from October 15 to May 1. But know before you consider ordering that stone crabs, managed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, are rated red (as in, seafood to avoid) by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch owing to fishery practices, poor management, and overfishing.
Once you have a full belly and sun-kissed skin, you can take in some of the other world-class attractions. First, you can check out the incredible St. Pete Pier, which has won multiple awards for its architecture and artistic elements. Speaking of art, if you're a fan of Salvador Dali, you can check out The Dali. Finally, if you're interested in seeing more nature, you can visit the Sunken Gardens, a living museum home to a flock of flamingoes as well as macaws, turtles, koi fish, and flora including banana and papaya trees, orchids, rainbow eucalyptus, and royal palms. Overall, St. Petersburg has so much to offer that it's impossible to discuss it all here. You'll just have to go and see it for yourself.