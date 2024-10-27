This Serene Island Is Paros' Secret Sister For A Beachy Greek Getaway Without The Crowds
The gorgeous white buildings and crystal clear waters bring large crowds to the Greek Cyclades year-round; however, one isle remains a secret treasure for those who discover it: Antiparos. When you think of Greece, you most likely think of spending a week island-hopping Santorini, Mykonos, and Crete, which amass visitors worldwide. With its growing popularity, tourists search for less crowded places to experience Greek culture. Other islands, like Corfu and Paros, have started to take the spotlight, but Paros' sister island, Antiparos, seems to remain under the radar.
The South Aegean territory is approximately 7 minutes southwest of Paros by ferry, and it is only €1.50 to secure your seat. Passengers arrive amazed by the vibrant pink florals that bring the quiet cobblestone streets to life. The area is discreet because, according to the municipality's website, a little over 1,200 people live here. The locals preserve the tiny but mighty island's rich history, allowing visitors to tour places, such as the Venetian Castle, which served as a fortress built in 1440, and the Cave of Antiparos, which dates back to antiquity. Critics awarded the cave tours a 2024 TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Award.
The Greek Islands are a highlight destination for supremely blue waters, and the beaches of Antiparos reflect the postcard images. Not only are there multiple secluded beaches that will make you feel like you rented the island to yourself, but hopping on a catamaran cruise will allow you to see it from a different perspective. One dip in the water, and you'll know this is one Greek destination you can't miss on your next trip.
Sail around Antiparos and go cliff jumping
Antiparos has nearly 15 beaches of turquoise blue waters, where you can see the ocean floor. One of the most popular ways to see each beach is by renting a boat that will give you a tour around the Mediterranean Sea. Soak in the Vitamin D on your sailing and leap into the ocean that is sure to cool you off from the strong Greek heat. There are plenty of companies to choose from, and according to TripAdvisor, the prices average between $100-200.
On your journey, you'll see different rock formations lining the island. Some of these catamaran tours will anchor nearby and allow you to swim toward them to start climbing. Once you've climbed to the top of the rocky terrain, it's time to jump! Whether you stand stiff like a pencil or dive head first, cliff jumping is sure to get your adrenaline pumping. After your thrilling dive into the Gatorade blue waters, you'll find sea caves to explore under your jumping-off point on the cliff. Depending on the company you choose, the captain will provide an authentic Greek lunch that will be much needed after your hair-raising adventure.
After your journey, you'll feel rejuvenated from the salty air on your body. Mediterranean sea salt, specifically, is known to have healing properties that exfoliate and restore your skin. Your beach day will feel like a natural spa day — no products or tools necessary.
Antiparos comes alive in the nighttime
If you're visiting the Greek Islands for a summer vacation or heading to the Cyclades during peak season, be prepared to make long-lasting memories from endless nights on the town. Antiparos might not be as populated as other islands, but that doesn't stop the city from having fun. You can start your evening enjoying a craft cocktail at a place called Sunset. It has a dazzling waterfront with the perfect view of — well, you guessed it — the sunset. It received 4.6 stars on Google with more than 350 reviews, so it must be a crowd favorite. Another option, Argo Restaurant Antiparos, also received 4.6 stars on Google with more than 750 reviews. At Argo, you can taste the authentic Greek dish, Moussaka.
On the city's main street, there are local bars and clubs where you can let your hair down in front of an enchanting backdrop of the Mediterranean. It doesn't matter what time you get there, as Boogaloo, for example, doesn't close until 4 a.m. For those who want to keep the party going a little longer, head to the after-party at La Luna, open 24 hours. During the day, you can enjoy beach clubs, if you want a more upbeat afternoon. Antiparos is the ideal mix for a serene getaway and an electrifying escape from reality.