This Serene Island Is Paros' Secret Sister For A Beachy Greek Getaway Without The Crowds

The gorgeous white buildings and crystal clear waters bring large crowds to the Greek Cyclades year-round; however, one isle remains a secret treasure for those who discover it: Antiparos. When you think of Greece, you most likely think of spending a week island-hopping Santorini, Mykonos, and Crete, which amass visitors worldwide. With its growing popularity, tourists search for less crowded places to experience Greek culture. Other islands, like Corfu and Paros, have started to take the spotlight, but Paros' sister island, Antiparos, seems to remain under the radar.

The South Aegean territory is approximately 7 minutes southwest of Paros by ferry, and it is only €1.50 to secure your seat. Passengers arrive amazed by the vibrant pink florals that bring the quiet cobblestone streets to life. The area is discreet because, according to the municipality's website, a little over 1,200 people live here. The locals preserve the tiny but mighty island's rich history, allowing visitors to tour places, such as the Venetian Castle, which served as a fortress built in 1440, and the Cave of Antiparos, which dates back to antiquity. Critics awarded the cave tours a 2024 TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Award.

The Greek Islands are a highlight destination for supremely blue waters, and the beaches of Antiparos reflect the postcard images. Not only are there multiple secluded beaches that will make you feel like you rented the island to yourself, but hopping on a catamaran cruise will allow you to see it from a different perspective. One dip in the water, and you'll know this is one Greek destination you can't miss on your next trip.

