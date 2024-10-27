Samantha Brown Treats Destinations Like Records And It Helps Her Avoid Crowds. Here's How

Samantha Brown has spent nearly a quarter of a century exploring the world and then telling us about it. With 74 countries (and counting) on her scorecard, she's the kind of travel expert who's seen it all and knows exactly how to avoid the overrated and overrun while still getting the full experience. Her tips are always pure gold, from techniques to outsmarting pickpockets to traveling on a shoestring budget without sacrificing the fun.

When it comes to visiting famous spots, Brown has unique advice (and strategy) for that, too. While the rest of us mindlessly follow TikTok trends straight into the tourist mob, Brown's approach is a bit more refined — she compares visiting popular destinations to spinning vinyl. Rather than just hitting the "A-side" hits that everyone's flocking to, she digs into the "B-side" tracks — the underappreciated spots that are often more rewarding.

The "Places to Love" host explained this analogy in an episode of "The Financial Confessions," sharing that she embraces popular destinations but balances them with lesser-known alternatives nearby. "If you remember records, there was an A-side and a B-side ... The A-side was the hit; the B-side was a good song, a nice song, but it wasn't a hit. And so if you're thinking about, you know, Rome ... Rome is going to be crazy, Florence is going to be crazy ... But Bologna? Maybe not so much," she said. "I always think in terms of what's the greatest hit and what's the lesser-known jewel that I'm going to get ... The entire culture that I want to get, but it's not going to be inundated by everyone around the world." In short, why settle for just the hits when the hidden tracks offer just as much — if not more — without the chaos?

