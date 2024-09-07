The More Affordable Type Of European Cities With Fewer Crowds Rick Steves Says He Prefers

Paris is an incredible city. The problem is that the whole world knows it — especially the tourist-focused businesses and accommodation operators in Paris. Fortunately, European travel expert Rick Steves has the solution to this problem: Visiting Europe's "second cities." In a perspective written for the Washington Post, Steves recommended spending less time in the continent's marquee cities and more time in places outside of the spotlight.

His stalwart theory suggests these cities' silver statures preserve all the good parts of traveling to a European city — world-class eats, efficient public transport, and shaded squares brimming with conversation — while staying less touristic and cheaper than the A-listers. For every Athens, London, and Warsaw, there's Thessaloniki, Manchester, and Kraków, the city Steves famously called "the Boston of Poland." Traveling to Europe's second cities, he explained, is like taking your next vacation in Tacoma instead of Seattle, feeling that these alternative options deliver a "more honest cultural experience."

Second cities show us what can be, unburdened by what has been. While these cities might not have the iconic photo stops and world wonders of more famous destinations, they'll expose you to a version of the country that isn't putting on a show. "Unshackled by the obligation to be their country's role model," Steves wrote, "second cities are free to just be themselves."

